UCLA HC's Blunt Message Amid Improbable Turnaround

Tim Skipper had a brutally honest message for his players that fueled their recent turnaround.

Connor Moreno

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper has been about nothing but messaging since taking the reins of a 0-3 program.

However, his messages resonated with everyone in the locker room. They kick-started one of the biggest turnarounds of the college football season, with upset wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.

Following their stunning win over the Nittany Lions two weeks ago, Skipper's message to his UCLA squad posed one question -- "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"

The question fueled the Bruins to take care of business against the Spartans this week, dominating the Spartans, 38-13.

A message like that certainly made headlines, but the one Skipper instilled into his players when he took over was much more blunt.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • "It starts with, 'Nobody's going to feel sorry for us,'" Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We're football players and the schedule's set, and we need to show up. The way we practice, the way we attack practice reps helps us out. We have identified a style of play that we want to be. And it's our job now to keep the standard the standard.
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
  • "Play with fanatical effort. Play with fundamentals, being smart. All those things we just have to continue to do. But it's not something that's just going to show up on Saturday. You have to practice about it. You have to work about it and not just talk about it. I think the guys are working really hard and it's starting to pay off."
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, right, talks with UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper before the football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skipper's sustained message since taking over a month ago was brutally honest, but after taking down Michigan State, he has a new message of the week for his team.

'Don't Get Bored With Success'

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Coming into Week 8's homecoming matchup against Maryland as one of the hottest teams in college football, Skipper has a new message of the week -- "Don't get bored with success."

  • "I'm all about the moment that you're in, man," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "What's important now? What are we doing right now? When you're taking over something and you're new, everything you say is important, and you have to get everybody to go in the same direction all together.
Nov 25, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins long snapper Beau Gardner (60) snaps the ball against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • "Each week presents different challenges. This week kind of is, 'The standard's the standard,' and, 'Don't get bored with success.' We have to keep doing what we're doing and always be on the rise. It's not a time to get off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing, keep on getting better and keep on working."
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

It's not going to get any easier for the Bruins either. Following its dominant win over Michigan State, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule comes in as the toughest in the nation.

