UCLA HC's Blunt Message Amid Improbable Turnaround
UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper has been about nothing but messaging since taking the reins of a 0-3 program.
However, his messages resonated with everyone in the locker room. They kick-started one of the biggest turnarounds of the college football season, with upset wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.
Following their stunning win over the Nittany Lions two weeks ago, Skipper's message to his UCLA squad posed one question -- "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"
The question fueled the Bruins to take care of business against the Spartans this week, dominating the Spartans, 38-13.
A message like that certainly made headlines, but the one Skipper instilled into his players when he took over was much more blunt.
- "It starts with, 'Nobody's going to feel sorry for us,'" Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We're football players and the schedule's set, and we need to show up. The way we practice, the way we attack practice reps helps us out. We have identified a style of play that we want to be. And it's our job now to keep the standard the standard.
- "Play with fanatical effort. Play with fundamentals, being smart. All those things we just have to continue to do. But it's not something that's just going to show up on Saturday. You have to practice about it. You have to work about it and not just talk about it. I think the guys are working really hard and it's starting to pay off."
Skipper's sustained message since taking over a month ago was brutally honest, but after taking down Michigan State, he has a new message of the week for his team.
'Don't Get Bored With Success'
Coming into Week 8's homecoming matchup against Maryland as one of the hottest teams in college football, Skipper has a new message of the week -- "Don't get bored with success."
- "I'm all about the moment that you're in, man," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "What's important now? What are we doing right now? When you're taking over something and you're new, everything you say is important, and you have to get everybody to go in the same direction all together.
- "Each week presents different challenges. This week kind of is, 'The standard's the standard,' and, 'Don't get bored with success.' We have to keep doing what we're doing and always be on the rise. It's not a time to get off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing, keep on getting better and keep on working."
It's not going to get any easier for the Bruins either. Following its dominant win over Michigan State, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule comes in as the toughest in the nation.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.