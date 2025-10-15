Tim Skipper’s Plea to UCLA Fans Before Maryland Showdown
Despite UCLA's incredible season turnaround, one thing is missing -- fans packing the Rose Bowl.
It's been one of the main blemishes on Bruins football for the better part of the last decade, and interim head coach Tim Skipper wants that to change for UCLA's homecoming clash against Maryland this Saturday.
- "Winning is going to create excitement, and we need everybody in that Rose Bowl," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "Like, we need to show up in this thing on Saturday and be ready to go. It's homecoming and all that stuff, but don't lose sight [that] it's a football game.
- "It's a top-notch game in one of the best facilities in the entire country in the world. So, come on out, cheer us on. Let's keep the excitement going. The more people that are there and the louder that Rose Bowl is, the better our chances of winning."
Of course, maintaining success means staying focused on the true task at hand, which is why Skipper has a new message for the Bruins this week.
Tim Skipper’s UCLA Message: 'Don't Get Bored With Success'
Following their stunning win over Penn State two weeks ago, Tim Skipper's message to his UCLA squad posed one question -- "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"
The question fueled the Bruins to take care of business against Michigan State this week, dominating the Spartans, 38-13.
Coming into Week 8's homecoming matchup against Maryland as one of the hottest teams in college football, Skipper has a new message of the week -- "Don't get bored with success."
- "I'm all about the moment that you're in, man," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "What's important now? What are we doing right now? When you're taking over something and you're new, everything you say is important, and you have to get everybody to go in the same direction all together.
- "Each week presents different challenges. This week kind of is, 'The standard's the standard,' and, 'Don't get bored with success.' We have to keep doing what we're doing and always be on the rise. It's not a time to get off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing, keep on getting better and keep on working."
It's not going to get any easier for the Bruins either. Following its dominant win over Michigan State, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule comes in as the toughest in the nation.
