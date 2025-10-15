All Bruins

Tim Skipper’s Plea to UCLA Fans Before Maryland Showdown

The Bruins' interim head coach needs fans to pack the Rose Bowl for UCLA's homecoming clash against the Terps.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper takes the field against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper takes the field against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Despite UCLA's incredible season turnaround, one thing is missing -- fans packing the Rose Bowl.

It's been one of the main blemishes on Bruins football for the better part of the last decade, and interim head coach Tim Skipper wants that to change for UCLA's homecoming clash against Maryland this Saturday.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the stadium before the game between the UCLA Bruins and the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
  • "Winning is going to create excitement, and we need everybody in that Rose Bowl," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "Like, we need to show up in this thing on Saturday and be ready to go. It's homecoming and all that stuff, but don't lose sight [that] it's a football game.
  • "It's a top-notch game in one of the best facilities in the entire country in the world. So, come on out, cheer us on. Let's keep the excitement going. The more people that are there and the louder that Rose Bowl is, the better our chances of winning."

Of course, maintaining success means staying focused on the true task at hand, which is why Skipper has a new message for the Bruins this week.

Tim Skipper’s UCLA Message: 'Don't Get Bored With Success'

Following their stunning win over Penn State two weeks ago, Tim Skipper's message to his UCLA squad posed one question -- "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"

The question fueled the Bruins to take care of business against Michigan State this week, dominating the Spartans, 38-13.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into Week 8's homecoming matchup against Maryland as one of the hottest teams in college football, Skipper has a new message of the week -- "Don't get bored with success."

  • "I'm all about the moment that you're in, man," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "What's important now? What are we doing right now? When you're taking over something and you're new, everything you say is important, and you have to get everybody to go in the same direction all together.
  • "Each week presents different challenges. This week kind of is, 'The standard's the standard,' and, 'Don't get bored with success.' We have to keep doing what we're doing and always be on the rise. It's not a time to get off the gas pedal. We got to keep pressing, keep on getting better and keep on working."
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

It's not going to get any easier for the Bruins either. Following its dominant win over Michigan State, UCLA's remaining strength of schedule comes in as the toughest in the nation.

