UCLA Baseball Bolsters Pitching With San Diego Transfer
On the heels of an improbable run to the 2025 College World Series, John Savage is wasting no time improving the roster. On Thursday, the skipper added another arm to his rotation in righty San Diego transfer Logan Reddemann.
In nine starts last season, Reddemann boasted a 2.29 ERA in 55 innings. At the time of the announcement, he was the top-remaining player in the transfer portal.
Reddemann joins a Bruins roster that is already projected to be the best team in college baseball in 2026.
Not only has Savage been active in the transfer portal, he also snagged two MLB talents from the draft, Angel Cervantes and Dominic Cadiz.
Cervantes shocked the baseball landscape when, after being drafted 50th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB Draft, he announced that he ishonoring his collegiate commitmentto the Bruins for the 2026 season.
The righty spoke with Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times and explained why he opted for Westwood over the pros.
"No more surprises," Cervantes told Sondheimer after revealing contract negotiations with Pittsburgh fell through. "After my advisor gave me a call that the Pirates didn’t meet in the middle with my number, I was comfortable going to college. Going pro was one of my biggest dreams. I had another big dream to play for UCLA. I had a field trip to UCLA in elementary school. and by my sophomore year, I’m committed. It’s pretty awesome thinking about it.”
Cadiz, on the other hand, was selected No. 445 overall in the 15th round of the amateur draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.
In a statement released by UCLA Athletics announcing the duo freshman addition, they previwed what the Bruins are getting in Cadiz:
"The Notre Dame High School product is ranked as the No. 4 third baseman in California and the No. 76 overall prospect in the class. A two-time Preseason Underclass All-American (Perfect Game), Cadiz starred in his junior season, slashing .350/.436/.650 while leading his league in doubles (12) and home runs (6), along with 31 RBIs. He earned First Team All-Mission League honors for his performance."
Bruins skipper John Savage also spoke on acquiring the two talents, saying, "Getting both Angel Cervantes and Dominic Cadiz on campus shows how special of a place UCLA is both academically and athletically. Both are cornerstone players that will make an immediate impact to our program. We look forward to developing them and watching their growth."
