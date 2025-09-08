Where UCLA's Opponents Rank in New AP Top 25
Another week down means a new AP Top 25 College Football Poll, and the results are revealing that UCLA's remaining schedule is brutal.
The Bruins' Week 2 matchup against UNLV was huge in terms of racking up wins before the start of their daunting Big Ten Conference schedule. And yet, they faltered, going down huge in the first half before a miraculous comeback was cut short, making way for a 30-23 Rebels win.
UCLA's effort through two games leaves much to be desired, but, according to the latest AP Top 25 poll, its remaining opponents don't. Let's take a look at where the Bruins' 2025 opponents rank in the nation after Week 2.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (No Change)
Fresh off moving to No. 1 in the country with a victory over Texas, the Buckeyes eased through a 70-0 win over Grambling. The mid-November matchup against Ohio State is UCLA's lowest percentage chance to win given by ESPN Analytics, 2.7%.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (No Change)
Penn State remains the No. 2 team in the nation after back-to-back wins to start the season, but many feel the Nittany Lions haven't quite been tested yet. Nonetheless, a 34-0 shutout against FIU after handling Nevada 46-11 may be all the proof needed.
The Bruins are heavy underdogs with a 10.0% chance to win their Week 6 clash in the Rose Bowl, according to ESPN Analytics.
20. Utah Utes (Up 5)
Utah is proving that it may be just that good a team. A week removed from shellacking the Bruins 43-10 and moving to No. 25, the Utes are up five spots and into the top 20.
22. Indiana Hoosiers (Up 1)
The Hoosiers climbed up two spots to secure the No. 22 spot in the nation after a dominating 56-9 win over Kennesaw State. Indiana marks the beginning of UCLA's gauntlet five-game stretch to close the season.
Others Receiving Votes
30. USC (2-0), 64 votes
The Trojans may very well be on their way to becoming a Top 25 teams as soon as they play some competent competition. Nonetheless, USC is reeling off two high-scoring wins -- 73-13 against Missouri State in Week 1 and 59-20 against Georgia Southern on Saturday.
35. Nebraska (2-0), 10 votes
More dominance from a UCLA opponent in Week 2. Nebraska, after narrowly escaping Cincinnati to open the season, ousted Akron 68-0. The matchup against the Cornhuskers was viewed as a "toss-up" going into the season, and now it's looking like Nebraska has a huge edge over UCLA.
38. UNLV (3-0), 5 votes
The Rebels received four votes ahead of last week's AP Top 25. Voters are starting to become moved by Dan Mullen and his squad in Las Vegas.
