It was an uneven past week for the UCLA Bruins, who split two games at the Rady Children's Invitational.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Bruins fell to St. Mary's, 85-70. It's difficult to fault UCLA for the result, as the Gaels shot 15-of-28 from beyond the arc. Whenever a team shoots over 50% from three-point range while attempting nearly 30 shots from beyond the arc, it's virtually impossible to win that game. Obviously, the Bruins could have been better in multiple areas, but sometimes the other team hits shots at an overwhelming clip.

UCLA had a much better result against Georgetown, but the performance was worse than the previous day. The Bruins were lackadaisical, out of sorts, and underwhelming on offense. Defensively, the Bruins were connected and dominant, specifically in the paint and on the boards. Nevertheless, Mick Cronin's team failed in several aspects, despite the win.

A major reason the Bruins' win over Georgetown was Azavier Robinson. The sophomore guard recorded 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. Robinson was the best player on the court by a mile, and his breakout performance has substantial significance moving forward. Here are a couple of reasons why.

Solution to Foul Trouble

Friday was a prime example of this narrative, as Jaylen Petty and Trent Perry spent significant time on the bench in the first half with two fouls. Perry's foul trouble extended into the second half, as he picked up his fourth infraction at the eight-minute mark.

Those circumstances opened up the door for Robinson, who logged a season-high 29 minutes off the bench. Cronin and this coaching staff now know that if they have to pivot to another option because of foul trouble, they have a legitimate weapon to keep the team afloat.

Backcourt Depth Improved

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Nikola Kusturica (17) celebrate in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' depth has been well-advertised this season. They have a legitimate eight-man rotation, with several options in the backcourt and frontcourt. However, Perry, Nikola Kusturica, and Jaylen Petty have been viewed as the marquee options in the backcourt. You can now add Robinson to the mix.

Robinson is another capable ball handler who can run the offense. Petty is a natural two-guard, but Perry, Kusturica, and Robinson are all capable of taking the ball up the court. A surplus of options in the backcourt has proven to be monumental for teams to compete and win national championships in recent memory. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard diversifies what Cronin can deploy, giving the Bruins another element on both ends of the floor.