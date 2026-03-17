Why UCLA Got Screwed During Selection Sunday

UCLA now sits as a No. 7 seed and is set to face UCF on Friday. However, the Bruins’ placement in the bracket may not be the best-case scenario.

The East Region is widely considered one of the most competitive sections of this year’s NCAA Tournament . With UCLA holding the No. 7 seed, the Bruins could potentially face teams such as No. 1 Duke, No. 4 St. John’s, and No. 5 Kansas along the way. Not to mention UCLA’s projected second-round opponent, No. 2 UConn.

The East Is a Nightmare

UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates a play against Michigan State during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of the level of competition in this region, UCLA’s ceiling appears much lower than many originally projected. As the bracket currently stands, the Bruins’ most realistic outcome may be reaching the Round of 32. Advancing beyond that point would require multiple major upsets and would be a significant achievement.

Another factor working against UCLA is location. Being placed in the East Region means the Bruins will play their first two games in Philadelphia. Compared to some of their potential opponents, that creates a noticeable disadvantage in terms of travel and crowd support.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

When these factors are combined, it becomes clear that UCLA may have drawn one of the toughest possible paths in the tournament. While a deep run is still possible, the challenges presented by this region are difficult to ignore when evaluating how far the Bruins can realistically go.

A Better Option

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Looking at the other regions only reinforces that point. In the West Region , for example, the top two seeds are Purdue and Arizona — both teams that UCLA has already faced this season. The Bruins defeated Purdue earlier in the year and pushed them to the limit again in the Big Ten Tournament despite dealing with multiple injuries.

UCLA also lost by just four points to No. 1-seeded Arizona earlier in the season. If those teams were to meet again, there is a reasonable argument that UCLA could compete for a win. Gonzaga was another opponent that UCLA played closely during the regular season.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) reacts after dunking the ball on Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In the NCAA Tournament, familiarity can play a significant role. Knowing a team’s strengths and weaknesses from a previous matchup can benefit both sides. However, the team that lost the earlier meeting often enters the rematch with extra motivation.

If UCLA had been placed in the West Region, it would also likely benefit from stronger fan support. As one of the most recognizable programs on the West Coast, UCLA could expect a strong presence from its fan base if games were held closer to home.