Ceilings are set in the spring, well after conference play has hit its decrescendo. Floors, on the other hand, are confirmed in the fall. UCLA men's basketball clearly has a lower floor than what is expected for a team ranked No. 6 in the country.

The Bruins trailed by as many as 17 points in the final minute Thursday against Saint Mary's. The offense only made 27 field goals, and the defense was torched — four different Gaels scored at least 16 points, while no UCLA player reached that mark. This was an exposing loss for the Bruins.

FINAL | SMC 85 - No. 6 UCLA 70



Highest ranked non-conference victory in program history!



Dent-Smith: 21 pts, 6 reb

Juzenas: 18 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast

Dent: 18 pts, 6 ast, 2 stls

Bivins: 16 pts, 5 ast, 2 stls

Zougris: 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 3 blks



Tradition Built. Excellence Earned. — Saint Mary's Hoops (@saintmaryshoops) November 27, 2026

Offensive Identity Is Still Being Established

When UCLA needs a clutch bucket, who will it turn to? That is a burning question that was not answered Thursday. The answer certainly was not Trent Perry, who scored just four points in 25 minutes on a putrid 2-11 mark from the floor. He also coughed up three turnovers.

The answer wasn't Nikola Kusturica, either. He managed 10 points in 27 minutes, making one triple and a pair of twos. Coach Mick Cronin's team cannot afford inefficient and unimpactful outings from both Perry and Kusturica. That was learned the hard way.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and Saint Mary's Gaels forward Vangelis Zougris (35) compete for the ball during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perimeter Defense Is Costing This Team

The Bruins were completely blitzed from behind the arc, as Jeremy Dent-Smith and Mantas Juzenas combined for nine triples. As a team, Saint Mary's drilled a total of 15 from long distance. That electric performance was compounded by the fact that UCLA went just 5-17 from three-point land. That was the story of the game.

If the Gaels could do it, what would happen against a white-hot mid-major in the first round of the NCAA Tournament? Last year, Wisconsin learned that the hard way against High Point. UCLA might suffer its final loss in similar three-point-frenzy fashion.

The Floor Is Low, but the Ceiling Is Still Quite High

The 85-70 defeat was a humbling loss. However, it says nothing about the Bruins' ceiling. UCLA fought and earned the right to be ranked No. 6 for several reasons — including a shiny win over Arizona. When the Bruins are efficient offensively and have the right game plan to limit a star player, they can compete with any team in the country. The season isn't doomed because of one November loss.

UCLA can learn from this defeat and win some crucial Big Ten games to make up for a stain on its resume.