Why UCLA, Once Dominant, Is in Precarious CFP Situation
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UCLA was picked to finish 13th in the Preseason Big Ten Media Poll. One magical regular season later, the Bruins are heading to the final Big Ten Championship Game before conference title games become extinct.
Saturday was a horrible day for UCLA at first. The Bruins were blown out by rival USC, and they had yet to clinch a spot in the conference title game. The small-yet-catastrophic avalanche seemed inevitable — until the Bruins, overlooked all too often, caught a huge break in a season where they had to earn things the hard way. The stakes and pressure couldn't be higher, though.
How UCLA Clinched a Spot in Indianapolis
There were a few paths for the Bruins to get to the Big Ten Championship Game. The simplest was to beat the Trojans. But once that didn't happen, UCLA's fate rested in the hands of others. By Saturday evening, hope rested on No. 12 Oregon being upset at home by No. 24 Washington.
By the Bruins' lucky stars, it happened. The Huskies went into Autzen Stadium and won in overtime. That result immediately sealed an increasingly important matchup between two squads that need a win. Badly.
Win and In, Lose and Out
UCLA will face Indiana (in its home state) on Dec. 5. The Hoosiers are notably on the outside looking in (14th) in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. If the season ended today, Indiana would be out. But perhaps it can play its way into the field with a win over the Bruins for the Big Ten title.
Somehow, UCLA is also on the outside looking in. There are only 11 spots available (the 12th is for a Group of 6 team). Ranked at No. 9, the Bruins couldn't afford a blowout loss against USC. They will assuredly fall down the rankings. UCLA and Indiana are likely competing for the one and only spot in the CFP for a Big Ten team.
Why UCLA Got Into This Balancing Act — and How It Can Escape
The Bruins' loss at Michigan was especially damaging resume-wise. The Wolverines are a struggling team with a quarterback carousel at the forefront of their season. This Trojans loss is more palatable given that USC is a ranked squad that once had CFP aspirations of their own. But the fact that both came late in the season makes them both worse.
UCLA, just like this past week, still controls its own destiny. But this time, there are no nets to catch them if they fall.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock