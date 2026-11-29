UCLA was picked to finish 13th in the Preseason Big Ten Media Poll. One magical regular season later, the Bruins are heading to the final Big Ten Championship Game before conference title games become extinct.

Saturday was a horrible day for UCLA at first. The Bruins were blown out by rival USC, and they had yet to clinch a spot in the conference title game. The small-yet-catastrophic avalanche seemed inevitable — until the Bruins, overlooked all too often, caught a huge break in a season where they had to earn things the hard way. The stakes and pressure couldn't be higher, though.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How UCLA Clinched a Spot in Indianapolis

There were a few paths for the Bruins to get to the Big Ten Championship Game. The simplest was to beat the Trojans. But once that didn't happen, UCLA's fate rested in the hands of others. By Saturday evening, hope rested on No. 12 Oregon being upset at home by No. 24 Washington.

By the Bruins' lucky stars, it happened. The Huskies went into Autzen Stadium and won in overtime. That result immediately sealed an increasingly important matchup between two squads that need a win. Badly.

Indiana's Charlie Becker (80) celebrates a touchdown versus Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Win and In, Lose and Out

UCLA will face Indiana (in its home state) on Dec. 5. The Hoosiers are notably on the outside looking in (14th) in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. If the season ended today, Indiana would be out. But perhaps it can play its way into the field with a win over the Bruins for the Big Ten title.

Somehow, UCLA is also on the outside looking in. There are only 11 spots available (the 12th is for a Group of 6 team). Ranked at No. 9, the Bruins couldn't afford a blowout loss against USC. They will assuredly fall down the rankings. UCLA and Indiana are likely competing for the one and only spot in the CFP for a Big Ten team.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney shakes hands with UCLA Bruins linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why UCLA Got Into This Balancing Act — and How It Can Escape

The Bruins' loss at Michigan was especially damaging resume-wise. The Wolverines are a struggling team with a quarterback carousel at the forefront of their season. This Trojans loss is more palatable given that USC is a ranked squad that once had CFP aspirations of their own. But the fact that both came late in the season makes them both worse.

UCLA, just like this past week, still controls its own destiny. But this time, there are no nets to catch them if they fall.