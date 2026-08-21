Why UCLA Should Pursue Fifth-Year Transfer Trent Hendrick
In this story:
The college football season begins for UCLA in just over two weeks, and there’s potential that the roster could be incomplete.
We should all know by now the volume of transfers Chesney brought over with him from James Madison. However, one of the best defensive players for the Dukes decided to remain with the program until now.
James Madison linebacker Trent Hendrick has recently entered the transfer portal, and has made the ears of most UCLA fans perk up.
Hendrick is a former four-year linebacker at James Madison who attempted to pursue the NFL this past draft season, but ultimately went undrafted. Thanks to the added eligibility for the class of 2022, Hendrick now has a path back to college football.
UCLA Makes the Most Sense
For a player entering the transfer portal so late in the process, going to a brand-new school and starting clean doesn’t make a ton of sense for Hendrick.
He knows the UCLA defensive system and played under Colin Hitschler and Bob Chesney last season at James Madison, where he took home the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year award.
This close to the start of the season, a move to UCLA would make the most sense by a mile. He’ll be able to get acclimated quickly and already has built-in chemistry with other members of this defense.
Hendrick’s Numbers at James Madison
Last season at James Madison, Hendrick had 106 total tackles, with 39 solo tackles and three sacks. He also forced two fumbles, one of which was in the College Football Playoff game against Oregon.
He was a consistent, solid force in the middle of the field and would give this UCLA defense a major boost at the position.
The UCLA linebacking corps isn’t exactly the strongest positional group on the field, and Hendrick would be a major addition to that group. A rotational group of Hendrick, Sammy Omosigho, Donavyn Pellot, Drew Spinogatti, and Jalen Woods would be a much-improved rotation.
There’s yet to be any word as to whether or not Chesney is pursuing it, but it’s hard to imagine there haven’t been conversations. Given Hendrick's connection to the coaching staff and players such as Spinogatti, it seems like a no-brainer to bring him to Westwood.
As the college football season gets closer, the UCLA coaching staff can’t really afford to wait this one out and should pursue Hendrick immediately. Giving him as much time as possible inside the program before Week 1 would be the first priority if bringing him to UCLA is under real consideration.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.