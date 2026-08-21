Why UCLA Should Pursue Fifth-Year Transfer Trent Hendrick

The college football season begins for UCLA in just over two weeks, and there’s potential that the roster could be incomplete.

We should all know by now the volume of transfers Chesney brought over with him from James Madison. However, one of the best defensive players for the Dukes decided to remain with the program until now.

James Madison linebacker Trent Hendrick has recently entered the transfer portal, and has made the ears of most UCLA fans perk up.

NEW: James Madison LB Trent Hendrick plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Hendrick was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year this past season.https://t.co/DlSr2k448u https://t.co/t9QeBEOXKe pic.twitter.com/0EwlDB9bv1 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) August 20, 2026

Hendrick is a former four-year linebacker at James Madison who attempted to pursue the NFL this past draft season, but ultimately went undrafted. Thanks to the added eligibility for the class of 2022, Hendrick now has a path back to college football.

UCLA Makes the Most Sense

For a player entering the transfer portal so late in the process, going to a brand-new school and starting clean doesn’t make a ton of sense for Hendrick.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Jacob Dobbs (27) and linebacker Trent Hendrick (5) react in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He knows the UCLA defensive system and played under Colin Hitschler and Bob Chesney last season at James Madison, where he took home the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year award.

This close to the start of the season, a move to UCLA would make the most sense by a mile. He’ll be able to get acclimated quickly and already has built-in chemistry with other members of this defense.

Hendrick’s Numbers at James Madison

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes linebacker Trent Hendrick (5) celebrates after the Dukes recover the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last season at James Madison, Hendrick had 106 total tackles, with 39 solo tackles and three sacks. He also forced two fumbles, one of which was in the College Football Playoff game against Oregon.

He was a consistent, solid force in the middle of the field and would give this UCLA defense a major boost at the position.

The UCLA linebacking corps isn’t exactly the strongest positional group on the field, and Hendrick would be a major addition to that group. A rotational group of Hendrick, Sammy Omosigho, Donavyn Pellot, Drew Spinogatti, and Jalen Woods would be a much-improved rotation.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch and is tackled by James Madison Dukes linebacker Drew Spinogatti (56) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s yet to be any word as to whether or not Chesney is pursuing it, but it’s hard to imagine there haven’t been conversations. Given Hendrick's connection to the coaching staff and players such as Spinogatti, it seems like a no-brainer to bring him to Westwood.

As the college football season gets closer, the UCLA coaching staff can’t really afford to wait this one out and should pursue Hendrick immediately. Giving him as much time as possible inside the program before Week 1 would be the first priority if bringing him to UCLA is under real consideration.