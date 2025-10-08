Where UCLA WBB Ranks in Preseason Top 25
Basketball season is almost here, which means one of UCLA's most anticipated programs is going to get back in action soon.
The Bruins women's basketball team came off a deep Final Four run that was cut short by the eventual national champion UConn Huskies, and recouped in the offseason through freshman landings like Sienna Betts and multiple transfer portal acquisitions.
ESPN released a preseason Top 25 poll just under a month ahead of the season. UCLA has regularly been one of the most highly rated teams in offseason polls and rankings, and ESPN's is no different.
Charlie Creme, ESPN women's NCAA Tournament projector, released his top 25 and had the Bruins ranked third in the country. Along with the rankings, Creme detailed each team's most impactful transfer. UCLA's was Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens.
Here's what Creme had to say about the sharpshooter:
"When Cori Close lost six players in the portal, including three rotation regulars, she needed to make a splash herself. Few come bigger than Kneepkens, who should fit in seamlessly with the veteran Bruins. Kneepkens, who ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 19.3 points per game, is a career 43.9% shooter from 3-point range and is the eighth senior or graduate student on UCLA's roster."
ESPN isn't the only entity high on the lady Bruins. UCLA was a unanimous No. 1 team out of Big Ten coaches and media polls.
UCLA Women’s Basketball Dominates Big Ten Preseason Projections
Cori Close's squad retooled and reloaded and are the No. 1 team on the 2025-26 Coaches and Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings. The top five teams voted on by Big Ten coaches and Media are below:
Coaches Poll Top 5:
- UCLA
- Maryland
- Michigan
- USC
- Ohio State
Media Poll Top 5:
- UCLA
- Maryland
- USC
- Michigan
- Ohio State
The Bruins are loaded. Star seniors Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice were unanimously named to the 2025-26 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team.
Betts and Rice also made the 2025-26 Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Betts was the only unanimous player voted by the media.
