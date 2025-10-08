All Bruins

Where UCLA WBB Ranks in Preseason Top 25

The Bruins are one of the most promising teams going into the season.

Connor Moreno

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) fights for position against Ole Miss Rebels forward Christeen Iwuala (12). during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) fights for position against Ole Miss Rebels forward Christeen Iwuala (12). during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
Basketball season is almost here, which means one of UCLA's most anticipated programs is going to get back in action soon.

The Bruins women's basketball team came off a deep Final Four run that was cut short by the eventual national champion UConn Huskies, and recouped in the offseason through freshman landings like Sienna Betts and multiple transfer portal acquisitions.

ESPN released a preseason Top 25 poll just under a month ahead of the season. UCLA has regularly been one of the most highly rated teams in offseason polls and rankings, and ESPN's is no different.

Charlie Creme, ESPN women's NCAA Tournament projector, released his top 25 and had the Bruins ranked third in the country. Along with the rankings, Creme detailed each team's most impactful transfer. UCLA's was Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens.

Here's what Creme had to say about the sharpshooter:

"When Cori Close lost six players in the portal, including three rotation regulars, she needed to make a splash herself. Few come bigger than Kneepkens, who should fit in seamlessly with the veteran Bruins. Kneepkens, who ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 19.3 points per game, is a career 43.9% shooter from 3-point range and is the eighth senior or graduate student on UCLA's roster."

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

ESPN isn't the only entity high on the lady Bruins. UCLA was a unanimous No. 1 team out of Big Ten coaches and media polls.

UCLA Women’s Basketball Dominates Big Ten Preseason Projections

Cori Close's squad retooled and reloaded and are the No. 1 team on the 2025-26 Coaches and Media Big Ten Preseason Rankings. The top five teams voted on by Big Ten coaches and Media are below:

Coaches Poll Top 5:

  1. UCLA
  2. Maryland
  3. Michigan
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) practices before the NCAA Woman’s Final Four at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Media Poll Top 5:

  1. UCLA
  2. Maryland
  3. USC
  4. Michigan
  5. Ohio State

The Bruins are loaded. Star seniors Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice were unanimously named to the 2025-26 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Betts and Rice also made the 2025-26 Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Betts was the only unanimous player voted by the media. 

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) controls the ball against Connecticut Huskies guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

