Crucial Updates in UCLA's Coaching Search

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we discuss Bob Chesney's reported link to the Bruins amid a wild coaching carousel year.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Bob Chesney Reportedly Close to UCLA

The UCLA Bruins' season may be (unofficially) over after a 48-10 shellacking to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes handed them their seventh loss of the season, but the coaching search is still on.

Former UCLA coach and current CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel, also father of current offensive play-caller Jerry, revealed that a new name is closely linked to the Bruins' coaching vacancy -- James Madison coach Bob Chesney.



"I'm hearing Bob Chesney at UCLA," Neuheisel said during Saturday's CBS coverage. "He's got to make a decision. With Mike Elko reupping with Texas A&M, it seems like Penn State's still got a spot and Chesney's from the state of Pennsylvania, so maybe he's waiting for something a little bit closer to home."




Chesney and JMU just moved up to No. 21 on the latest AP Top 25 college football poll and are one of the Group of Five's top contenders to make the College Football Playoff. According to BruinReportOnline, Chesney is atop UCLA's coaching board.

The Bruins' coaching search has taken some major hits with all these juggernaut positions opening weekly. It's put a real damper on where the job ranks among others on the carousel.

Where UCLA's Coaching Opening Ranks Among Others




The Athletic's Chris Vannini revisited the best openings in college football following the Billy Napier firing, and his ranking of the job openings was as follows:

  1. LSU
  2. Penn State
  3. Florida
  4. Auburn
  5. Arkansas
  6. UCLA
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Stanford
  10. Oregon State
  11. Colorado State
  12. UAB



The Athletic's estimated valuation of UCLA is set at $343 million, which ties it for 43rd among Power 4 programs. Vannini gave the Bruins' vacancy a B grade. Here's what he had to say:

  • "The idea of UCLA has long seemed better than the reality of UCLA. The Bruins haven’t won a conference championship since 1998 and haven’t posted a 10-win season in more than a decade. Fan apathy is showing up in the attendance figures at the Rose Bowl, and the athletic department’s financial problems have been piling up — the Bruins have been operating at a cumulative deficit of over $200 million over the last five years.
  • "But it’s a Big Ten job in Southern California. That doesn’t mean all Big Ten jobs are better than all ACC or Big 12 jobs. But it means the Bruins’ ceiling and the floor should be higher, and the path to success is easy to envision.


  • "The school needs a coach capable of setting up a better recruiting operation in California and exciting the fans and donors to spend for success. The expectation should be annual bowl games with periodic 10-win seasons."

The prospect of the UCLA coaching job has been vastly underrated by many outlets this season. Yes, the Bruins have been down over the last few years, but, as Vannini points out, there's a lot more to the job than just the recent success of the team.

