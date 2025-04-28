Where the Bruins Stacked Up in NFL Draft Representation
The UCLA Bruins showed up and showed out for the three days of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. Five different Bruins were selected across the second, sixth and seventh rounds, the fifth-most of any school in the country.
The only other programs with more draft picks include Ohio State (14), Oregon (10), Michigan (7), and Maryland (six). UCLA, Iowa and Penn State were all schools that had five players drafted across the 257 total picks through seven rounds.
Bruins junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger was the first off the board, being taken No. 33 overall by the Cleveland Browns, the first pick of the second round. Just 19 picks later, senior edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 52 pick.
The final two rounds would include the final three Bruins. The Washington Commanders selected Bruins senior linebacker Kain Medrano in the sixth round (205th) after running a 4.46 40-yard dash, the fastest of any linebacker.
The final two picks for UCLA would come in the seventh and final round, featuring senior defensive tackle Jay Toia going to the Dallas Cowboys with the first pick of the final round (217th). Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao was the final Bruin selected, going to the New Orleans Saints (248th).
It will be interesting to see what type of star-studded talent is going to transfer into Westwood over the next several years. Head coach DeShaun Foster and the rest of the recruiting staff will be able to use this year's draft specifically as a strong recruiting tool for many top recruits.
This year's draft success is going to pay dividends for the Bruins' future success. With many star collegiate athletes seeking to be drafted, they will see that Westwood is a destination that produces NFL talent and will be more inclined to play for Foster and the Bruins, despite their season success.
The Bruins went 5-7 this past season, failing to make a bowl game for the second-straight year. Even with the struggling season, the roster produced five draft picks and a few undrafted free agent signings. Players will prioritize being drafted over the success of their college team that year.
