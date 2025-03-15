Dallas Cowboys Should Re-Sign Former Bruin
The National Football League's free agency has taken full swing, with several stars finding new homes. One star that has yet to find a home is former UCLA Bruin and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks.
While Kendricks again hits free agency, it might be in the Cowboys' best interest to bring back the veteran Bruin.
Kendricks was drafted out of UCLA in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings, where he would spend eight seasons with the franchise. The former Bruin made a pitstop with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 before landing in Dallas to play with the Cowboys.
Last season, Kendricks was ranked in a 13th-place tie in total tackles, where he recorded 138 in 15 games played. In fact, Kendricks has provided more than 100 total tackles in every season of his lengthy career other than his rookie season in 2015, yet even then, he finished with 92.
Even though Kendricks had himself an impressive season, the Cowboys as a whole on defense last season were not productive. In the regular season, the Cowboys ranked 28th out of 32 NFL teams in average total offense yards allowed per game with 355.2.
The veteran Kendricks would benefit the Dallas defense for another season, but given where Kendricks sits in his career, he could be looking to go somewhere that has a little more upside. Last season, the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record and came in third in the NFC East division.
The former Bruin has been nothing but consistent, and while the Cowboys had some sparks before falling down in the standings, it would be a tall task trying to keep Kendricks. The UCLA product also saw himself on CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr's list of "best remaining free agents by position."
"The Cowboys were a disaster in 2024, but Kendricks finished with 138 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and two interceptions at the MIKE backer spot," Kerr wrote.
"Kendricks can play both off-ball linebacker positions, which is valuable for defenses. There should be an opportunity for him in 2025 if he wants it."
Last season, it took the former Bruin until July before getting signed, and if the same timeline happens this season, it could favor the Cowboys, especially if they want to turn around their 2024-25 campaign going forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.