Former Bruin Muasau's Giants Move Mountains to Recreate Magic
Once upon a time, someone said New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was the most inspirational large man to hit New York City since the famous artist, The Notorious B.I.G. Considering The Notorious B.I.G. tragically passed away in 1997, the statement though intended as a joke, revealed a sense of hope within the Giants' locker room and fan base not seen in quite some time.
That was back in 2022. This is 2025 and Daboll is on the hottest of hot seats with players like UCLA's Darius Muasau attempting to hold things together.
Make no mistake about it, the 2025 NFL season is the last chance saloon for Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen, and thus they have made a plethora of moves to reinvigorate their offense and supply Muasau with some much-needed reinforcements.
Thus, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the Giants an offseason grade of "B+."
"The Giants could be turning a corner with their many notable moves in the offseason," Manzano wrote. "First things first, they are going to need a quarterback to take control of the starting job, but their options appear better than last year’s group, swapping Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle for Wilson, Winston and Dart (Tommy DeVito is the lone returner from the 2024 QB room).
"New York should have done more at the skill positions and the offensive line—this team desperately needs a healthy season from left tackle Andrew Thomas. However, star wide receiver Malik Nabers could receive help from Skattebo, a versatile playmaker who can contribute out of the backfield.
"The offense will benefit from playing with a stacked defense that got scarier with the No. 3 selection of Carter, who’ll line up next to Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence. The back end also received a boost with Holland’s signing."
While the Giants offensively will need to figure out their very intricate quarterback situation, it will be up to Muasau and the defense to provide the stability needed for the offense to thrive.
Muasau should have a big year with the additions of Alexander and Carter to an already loaded defensive line that has Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. Carter may move to middle linebacker, teaming up with Muasau as well, considering he played that position in 2023 at Penn State.
A potentially big year as the Giants take on the rebuilding Dallas Cowboys, the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders, and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.