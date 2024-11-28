Bruins' DC Nominated For Big-Time Award
The UCLA Bruins have seen multiple members of their program become nominated for seasonal awards around college football and the latest comes from one of the more impressive turnarounds across the entire college football landscape.
Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has been nominated for the Broyles Award, honoring college football's top assistant coach. Malloe gave this team new life after a brutal start to the season and is extremely deserving of an award such as this.
Malloe is in his first season as the defensive coordinator of the Bruins after joining the program in 2021 as the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. It was a very easy move for first-year head coach DeShaun Foster to appoint Molloe after they spent years together.
He is also currently the inside linebackers coach and has quite the group to work with this season. Butkus Finalist junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger, senior captain Kain Medrano, and senior Oluwafemi Oladejo are three of the best backers in the Big Ten.
During a rough 1-5 start to the season and playing several of the nation's top teams, the Bruins were allowing 28.5 points per game. In their past five games, they have a 3-2 record with an average points against at 23.8. They have also held three of those opponents to 20 or fewer points.
Malloe had cured his defense to become one of the top run-stopping forces in their first year in the Big Ten. They currently rank fourth in the conference in rush yards allowed per game with 99.3 and are one of five teams in the conference that are allowing less than 100 yards per game on the ground.
The Bruins' latest defensive coordinator, Lynn D'Anton, was a semi-finalist for the Broyles Award in 2023 and Malloe is looking to surpass that and become a finalist and winner. It marks back-to-back years that a Bruins assistant coach has been nominated for the illustrious award.
Regardless of the outcome of the award, Malloe has done a great job of turning this defensive unit around halfway through a season that once looked lost. He helped revive their season and is heading in the right direction to compete for a Big Ten title in the coming years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.