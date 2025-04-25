Who Will Lead UCLA in Sacks in 2025?
As DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins head into 2025, the defense will need to replace key contributors who are moving on to the NFL. With the departure of linebacker Carson Schwesinger and edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, the Bruins must identify new leaders to get pressure on the quarterback.
A top candidate to step into a greater role is Devin Aupiu, who is heading into his fifth year with the Bruins. He didn't play much his first three seasons, but last year had an increased role and recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks. With his experience and his 6-foot-5, 270-pound frame, Aupiu has the potential to anchor this Bruin pass rush and lead the team in sacks this fall.
Another player to watch for is Jacob Busic, who is also entering his fifth year of college football. Busic spent two years in the Navy, where he had a standout 2022 season, during which he had six sacks. He has yet to reach that level of production with the Bruins, but he has a great chance in 2025.
Keanu Williams, another fifth-year player, will hold down the interior for the Bruins. He is 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, and has the experience necessary to make a big impact in 2025. Alongside him is Siale Taupaki, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound player, and Jay Toia, a 6-foot-3 325 325-pound player, who both played meaningfully last year.
UCLA also brought in two players from the transfer portal, which will increase the depth and experience of the room. Nico Davillier, a defensive end from Arkansas, and Ashton Sanders an interior from Oklahoma.
The Bruins recorded 22 sacks in the 2024 season, which was tied for 12th in the Big Ten. Sacks are incredibly important for the momentum and energy of a defense, and putting pressure on the quarterback is imperative for the UCLA defense to be successful this year. Compared to the defending champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes, who led the Big Ten with 53 sacks last season, the Bruins have a lot of work to do.
As UCLA prepares for the upcoming season, it must develop and improve its defensive line as it heads into Year 2 of the challenging Big Ten. No matter what, someone has to emerge as the sack leader and take control of the defensive line group.
