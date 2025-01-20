Bruins' Incoming Freshman QB Ready to Roll in 2025
UCLA Bruins incoming freshman quarterback Colton Gumino could not be more ready to get to work to help lead this Bruins program back to being conference title contenders. With a much stronger quarterback room entering next season, Gumino has the potential to be a first-year surprise.
On Sunday afternoon, Gumino took to social media to show the work he is putting in before getting to campus. The three-star prospect out of Arlington Heights, Illinois is eligible to join the team for offseason workouts that are back in session as academic classes are set to resume.
It is very important for Gumino to become integrated with the Bruins program and culture as soon as possible. Even though he has one semester of high school remaining before he officially enrolls in the fall, being able to gain early experience will pay major dividends for him once fall camp begins.
Gumino is entering at 6-2, 190-pounds, showing his strength and size to sling the ball with ease. The video he released shows his ability to lead receivers and toss the rock with a little extra power and distance. He will fit in quite well for new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
The Bruins did very well this offseason in terms of recruiting through the transfer portal and were able to secure former Appalachian State fifth-year senior quarterback Joey Aguilar. He is the expected starter under center when fall camp begins, but nothing has been set in stone yet.
Aguilar has a ton of experience playing at the Division I level but having a safety valve in Gumino is going to be crucial in case he is ever needed. There are multiple back up options for this team, including another incoming freshman, three-star Robert McDaniel.
Gumino will compete alongside his fellow first year and the winner of that battle will have a good chance to see the field at some point this season. There may also be an opportunity for Gumino to initiate a redshirt to save a season of eligibility if his odds of playing are not in his favor.
This upcoming fall is going to be very interesting to see who comes out on top of this quarterback battle and if the Bruins will stick with Aguilar as their expected starter or move towards another young star. Regardless, Gumino will be ready as he is already putting in extensive work to be successful.
