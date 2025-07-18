Where Are These UCLA Transfers Playing This Season? Part 2
The 2025 college football season is nigh, and UCLA is entering the year with high hopes following a star-studded transfer class headlined by Nico Iamaleava.
Much like every program in Division I college football nowadays, the Bruins also lost some talent to the transfer portal. Finishing its first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record and poised to come in looking better next season, let's take a look at the talent that UCLA lost this season.
Justyn Martin, QB, Maryland Terrapins
Martin was a casualty, so to speak, of UCLA's successful overhaul of the quarterback position this offseason. The Inglewood native appeared in just five games across three seasons in Westwood, most notably appearing in three games last season, including a start against Penn State, where he passed for 167 yards on 22-of-30 completions without throwing a pick.
The rising redshirt junior played in two games in 2023 and didn't play at all in 2022, and utilized his redshirt. He was a four-star recruit for the class of 2022 and is now competing for a starting spot with the Terrapins.
Martin may have been a contender to start week one for the Bruins before Iamaleava transferred in. Regardless, though, this may have been a mutually beneficial split.
Walker Andersen, OT, Colorado Buffaloes
Andersen entered the transfer portal a bit later, in April, and committed to Deion Sanders and Colorado on May 24. The rising sophomore joins the Buffaloes with four years of eligibility, utilizing his redshirt after not seeing a single snap last season with the Bruins.
In the high school class of 2024, Andersen was a three-star recruit and the 165th offensive tackle in the class, according to 247Sports. Andersen, given his youth alone, could have been a future asset for the Bruins, but UCLA already has some pretty experienced talent on the line ahead of this season.
Isaiah Patterson, LB, UNLV Rebels
Patterson entered the portal in April and pretty quickly committed to UNLV soon thereafter. Patterson, a redshirt freshman, played in just one game on special teams for UCLA.
He was a high-three-star recruit for the class of 2023 and was the No. 10 prospect out of the state of Washington at the time. Again, not the biggest loss for the Bruins this transfer year, but the losses are only going to get bigger.
