Bruins Flip Four-Star QB, Brother of Latest Addition
The UCLA Bruins will have a pair of Iamaleava's on next year's roster as four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava has flipped his commitment from Arkansas to UCLA, reported Monday night, per ESPN's Chris Low.
Iamaleava is the younger brother of former Tennessee Volunteer, now current starting quarterback for the Bruins, Nico Iamaleava. After his older brother made the decision to transfer to Westwood this past week, Madden followed his brother to join the Bruin program.
Back in May of 2024, the Bruins earned an original commitment from Madden. He flipped late, committing to Arkansas on signing day. His time with the Razorbacks was short-lived as he is going to join the Bruins midway through spring practice.
A four-star recruit, ranked 20th in the country at the quarterback position, per 247Sports, Madden was one of the top prospects the Bruins were seeking over the past few years. After UCLA lost out on his talent, the decision of his older brother influenced him to make it a family affair.
It seems like their quarterback situation for the foreseeable future is in good hands with two top quarterbacks in their respective classes. With former Bruin transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar transferring out of the program and heading to Tennessee, it opens room for Iamaleava to join.
Madden commitment is somewhat puzzling due to the fact that he possesses just one more year of eligibility than his brother. It is very uncertain if either quarterback will spend the rest of their careers with UCLA, but if Nico somehow does, it leaves the incoming freshman with one year to start.
The challenge is going to be keeping both talents with the program. UCLA will have to match and outbid competing teams on an annual basis to maintain the commitments of both stars. The new era of college football essentially puts each and every player on a one-year contract.
There is going to be a strong buzz surrounding Bruins football to begin the 2025 season, considering the motivating quarterback room that is soon to arrive. With both Iamaleavas, this team has the ability to be a top contender in the Big Ten for the next several years.
Follow along on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE