Former UCLA Star Could Reunite With Chip Kelly
One of the biggest deals made during the 2024 NFL Offseason could be done by two Johns.
Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spyket and Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider could be in talks to trade tight end Michael Mayer to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks running back and UCLA alum Zach Charbonnet.
The Seahawks are expected to incur a ton of offensive departures in the next 12 months as longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett was officially released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, the same day star wide receiver DK Metcalf put in a trade request.
Starting quarterback Geno Smith and starting running back Kenneth Walker III are both on the final deals of their contract. This will be Seattle's third offensive coordinator in three years. Perhaps a full rebuild is on the table, and Charbonnet's services may no longer be required.
Kenny McIntosh, the Seahawks backup running back impressed in spots, coming into service for an injured Kenneth Walker III. That has perhaps made Charbonnet expendable, especially if new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak does not desire a power back.
The Raiders have been alleged to be looking for a trade partner in their efforts to get rid of Michael Mayer. Mayer, a highly touted tight end out of Notre Dame, was an early second-round draft pick by the Raiders in 2023.
The problem is that new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is expected to run a lot of 11 personnel, or three-receiver concepts, so that means his offense will only need one tight end on the field. The Raiders used their first-round pick last year to select tight end Brock Bowers out of Georgia, and Bowers was fantastic, earning a first-team All-Pro selection after breaking Rams' Puka Nacua's record for most rookie receptions in a season. Mayer would waste away on the bench.
If Charbonnet goes to Las Vegas, he'll have a clear role cut out for him. While he wouldn't be the premier back, Kelly may use him as a thumper in short-yardage situations or in two-back sets. At Kelly's last stop, Ohio State, he put both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins on the field at the same time.
Another opportunity awaits the former Bruin.
