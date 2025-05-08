UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: UCLA's Iamaleava Among Top Transfer Impacts in 2025
The UCLA Bruins had a one-to-one transfer swap that sent former Bruin senior quarterback Joey Aguilar to the Tennessee Volunteers in exchange for sophomore star Nico Iamaleava. Now the two are being regarded as the biggest impact players in the country for their new teams.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down a recent report that projects the Bruins' prior and current quarterbacks as the top impact players for their respective programs heading into the 2025 season.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos released a list of spring transfers that are set to make the biggest impact for the 2025 season. Nakos has Iamaleava as the No. 1 transfer while Aguilar is slated as the No. 2 new player to make the biggest impact. Funny how UCLA could not have gone wrong either way.
Iamaleava is certainly the more ideal option, considering he has several years of eligibility left compared to this being Aguilar's final year. Not to mention, Iamaleava was in talks for a Heisman candidacy last year, competing in the SEC, one of the hardest conferences in the sport.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Aguilar performs with the Volunteers, but the Bruins will solely be focused on Iamaleava's production and success. With him transitioning from the SEC to the Big Ten, there should be an uptick in success for the redshirt sophomore star.
Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions on 63.8% completion last year, leading Tennessee to a 10-3 record and College Football Playoff appearance. If he was able to have that type of success in the SEC, there is a very good chance he balls out in the Big Ten.
Besides a few teams such as Ohio State and Penn State, there are not many teams on UCLA's 2025 schedule that seem like they will give Iamaleava fits. He struggled mightily in the playoff game against the Buckeyes, a team he will see again in Week 11 in mid-November.
It will be very exciting to see Iamaleava wearing the blue and gold in his first start with the Bruins, but it will all depend on whether he can lead this team away from the 5-7 finish they had last year. Head coach DeShaun Foster plans to bring this program back to success, and it starts at the quarterback position.
