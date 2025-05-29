Podcast: What Deems a 'Productive' Season for UCLA in 2025?
The UCLA Bruins are preparing for a bounce-back season this fall, hoping to climb out of their 5-7 funk from one year ago. With a much easier conference schedule, what record and accomplishments will deem this upcoming season as a "productive" one?
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at what the Bruins will need to do this season to be considered 'productive' and moving in the right direction. This program has been absent of progressive steps for a few seasons.
You can watch the full episode posted below:
The Bruins had their first losing season since suffering four-straight losing seasons from 2016-'19. There is a heightened emphasis on this team's ability to get back to being an above .500 team, but that cannot be the goal for this upcoming season.
Just reaching six, seven wins and making a bowl game is not good enough for a program of this caliber and the history that it holds. Especially with the upcoming Big Ten schedule being much more manageable than last season, there is a great opportunity for this team to flourish and bounce back.
In the 12-game schedule in their second season in the Big Ten, the Bruins will face five of the same teams that they did last year. They were 1-4 against those teams, only defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers, whom they will host in Week 10.
One large task of the season is going to be to have a winning record against those teams.
Being able to defeat Washington, USC, Indiana, Penn State and Nebraska should be a high priority because if UCLA goes 3-2 or 4-1 in that stretch, they will establish a place in the conference while turning a pivotal corner.
For this to be a successful season, the Bruins need to win at least seven games, win a bowl game, and earn a few All-Big Ten selections for star players such as quarterback Nico Iamaleava, wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and safety Key Lawrence. The talent on this team is too good to underachieve those goals.
