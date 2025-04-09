UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Scott White Talks Bruins' Defense
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine reflects on the return of Scott White, who has long been a steady presence within UCLA’s football program.
Named associate head coach and inside linebackers coach in December by Coach DeShaun Foster, White is back in a familiar role this spring, guiding a position group he helped shape into one of the Bruins’ most consistent over the past decade.
With spring practices underway in Westwood, White is focused on developing a young core and establishing trust within a linebacker unit that has welcomed several new faces.
Despite the added responsibilities of his new title, White said the heart of his work remains rooted in the same fundamentals.
You can watch the episode below:
"It's not much different," White said on Tuesday. "There are some administrative things, dealing with vetting coaches, interviewing coaches, stuff like that. But as far as the linebacker stuff, the day-to-day is business as usual."
That day-to-day work includes evaluating and coaching a room full of promising talent. White highlighted the growth of two freshmen, Scott Taylor and Jewelous Walls.
“We got two youngsters right now that are doing a really nice job,” he said. “Scott Taylor and Jewelous Walls. Jewelous Walls has flashed every single day. I think he's got a really bright future in this program. So, we're excited about those two young guys coming along.”
As UCLA reloads following the loss of 11 defensive starters, White is placing a strong emphasis on high school development. His philosophy is clear: recruit and build from within, then selectively use the transfer portal as a supplement.
“Oh, it's huge. Give me the young guys. That’s what I love,” White said. “We want to build through high school recruiting so we don't have the mass exits that we had last year. We’re feeling that a little bit right now, trying to replace 11 new starters.
"So, we want to be homegrown with the supplementation of the portal. So, give me all those young high school guys. Obviously, we're going to start right here at home and build a fence in our backyard.”
For now, White’s main objective is making sure the linebacker unit exits spring camp healthy and unified.
“Let’s stay healthy. I think that’s the biggest thing,” White said. “We were talking in the linebacker room, just continuing to develop that synergy, the communication and the trust, and continue to come together because we have so many new faces in that room.”
With White back at the helm, the Bruins’ linebacker corps is in familiar and capable hands. His focus on development, identity, and toughness is helping lay the groundwork for a defense ready to meet the challenges of its second season in the Big Ten.
Follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to stay up to date on all things UCLA.
Share your thoughts and join the conversation by liking our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.