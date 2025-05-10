Former Bruins May Suffer With Disappointing Seahawks Roster
Bruin brothers Zach Charbonnet and Jake Bobo are entering their third year in the NFL, and as they look around, their Seattle Seahawks look a lot different than what they were under Pete Carroll.
The tenure of head coach Mike Macdonald has brought in sweeping change. Both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf were traded away for draft picks as Macdonald looks to implement his vision of what the Seahawks could become.
Thus, through this time of transition, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named the Seahawks as the team with the worst roster in football.
"The Seahawks took a gamble swapping Geno Smith and DK Metcalf for Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp," Manzano wrote. "Somebody could argue that they downgraded at those positions, but the Seahawks have many intriguing pieces to make it work with the notable free-agent additions."
As Macdonald strips the roster of Pete Carroll-type players, Bobo could be seeking new pastures as the team signed Kupp and Marques Valdes-Scantling in free agency and drafted Ricky White III and Tory Horton.
"Darnold’s offensive line received reinforcements in the draft after the first-round selection of Grey Zabel, who can play guard and center," Manzano wrote. "Zabel can’t play two positions simultaneously for a poor offensive line with multiple needs.
"Kupp has lost a step and has dealt with injuries since his 2021 triple crown season, but the team gained a talented pass-catching tight end after selecting Elijah Arroyo in the second round. Perhaps the running back tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet can bounce back from a somewhat disappointing ’24 season."
It should be noted that Walker III ended last season on injured reserve, and the Seahawks drafted Robbie Ouzts to play fullback, which should help Charbonnet establish that physical run presence Macdonald wants.
"Seattle’s defense could make strides in Year 2 under coach Mike Macdonald," Manzano wrote. "There’s plenty of talent throughout this defense, which could be better with second-round rookie safety Nick Emmanwori. But this secondary needs better performances from cornerback Riq Woolen, who has regressed since his impressive rookie season in 2022.
"Safety Julian Love and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were consistent playmakers last season. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is coming off one of his best seasons. Perhaps 2024 first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II makes a sizable jump in his second season."
The Seahawks made not one but two gambles at the quarterback position, but if one hits, the Seahawks could be competing for the playoffs due to the talent surrounding Charbonnet and Bobo.
However, they have to get through the NFC West, a division that promises to be a gauntlet.
