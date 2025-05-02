Will UCLA's Jake Bobo Be on the Move?
UCLA's Jake Bobo seems like the odd man out in Seattle, but the familiar faces in the desert could provide refuge for the Bruin playmaker.
A desert oasis is a shelter from the drain of one's surroundings, and for Bobo, his oasis might be with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Seattle Seahawks just added six new wide receivers to their roster, including Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which means Bobo could be on his way out. If Seattle had any intention of using Bobo, they wouldn't have drafted two receivers as well.
Bobo was already getting limited opportunities as it is. To add six more players with Jaxon Smith-Njigba already on the roster, there's no mistaking what that spells for Bobo's future, especially since he's on borrowed time with the Seahawks.
In Las Vegas, there is hope.
The Raiders just signed Collin Johnson to their roster, and while that would imply they don't need another pass-catcher, it's actually the opposite.
The Raiders are looking for that one piece they're missing. A glue guy to complete the room. Another Hunter Renfrow, perhaps? Thus, they have signed a bunch of players in pursuit of that guy.
If that is the case, who better than Bobo?
Bobo played under Raiders head coach Pete Carroll with Seattle; he also played under Raiders' offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at UCLA and grew as a player with Geno Smith as his quarterback.
The Raiders have made a multitude of additions to Chip Kelly's offense, especially in their passing core. Recent additions include Kelly's former receiver at UCLA, Kyle Phillips, second-round selection Jack Bech, fourth-round selection Dont'e Thornton Jr, and sixth-round selection Tommy Mellot, a Montana State quarterback projected to be a receiver.
The Raiders also have no incentive to make a move for Bobo right now.
However, if we look at the big picture, it would take a little bit of luck paired with a Herculean effort by Bobo to make Seattle's roster, especially as head coach Mike MacDonald attempts to usher in a new era of Seahawks football.
If Bobo gets released, do not be surprised if the Raiders make a move for him. Bobo understands Carroll's culture, Kelly's offense, and Smith's play style. Perhaps the perfect person to fill out the position room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.