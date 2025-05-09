2025 NFL Season: Ranking Every NFC West Roster
There’s plenty of mystery surrounding the NFC West teams after an eventful offseason.
The Los Angeles Rams might remain the top team on paper after the splash signing of Davante Adams, but the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks also gained talent through the draft and free agency.
The San Francisco 49ers were busy this offseason but for opposite reasons, saying goodbye to several key starters who helped them win many games in recent seasons. But the 49ers still have a talented veteran core, and with better injury luck, they could quickly be back in the mix for the division this season.
Here’s how we view the rosters in the NFC West now that free agency and the draft are in the books.
1. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are loaded with pass rushers, skill players, and they have the best quarterback in the division, Matthew Stafford. With those three advantages, the defending NFC West champions appear ready for another deep playoff run, but it’s tough to tell how far they can go with holes in the back end of the defense.
Los Angeles’s signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford might not be enough to fully repair a shaky run defense that was gashed twice by Saquon Barkley last year, including 205 rushing yards in the divisional playoff loss. The team is also banking on a linebacker group featuring 2024 undrafted free agent Omar Speights and rookie fifth-round pick Chris Paul Jr., but lacking talent at linebacker and in the secondary can be masked with standout pass rushers, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse. Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske form a dominant duo in the interior of the defensive line, but they need to improve against the run to help the defense’s back end.
The Rams upgraded at wide receiver after swapping Cooper Kupp for Adams, who should fit better playing next to Puka Nacua. Stafford’s offense could have another element if rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, the second-round pick, can quickly find his footing in the offense. The rushing attack should remain productive with Kyren Williams, and perhaps they get a boost from second-year running back Blake Corum, who had a quiet rookie season. There’s talent on the offensive line with left tackle Alaric Jackson and guards Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila. Still, there’s a hole at center, and right tackle Rob Havenstein has durability concerns heading into his 11th NFL season.
2. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have the pieces to make noise based on the many defensive moves they made, but they won’t get far unless Kyler Murray plays better than last season.
Murray struggled with the deep ball and was comfortable playing as a patient pocket quarterback. Perhaps Murray leans on his legs more to form a stout rushing attack with running backs James Conner and second-year player Trey Benson. Arizona is set at tackle with Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams, but the team could have a few camp battles for the interior spots. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a dominant second season, and Trey McBride emerged as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league last season. But there’s not much depth behind these two playmakers.
As for coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense, this could be a top-10 unit with the depth and talent the Cardinals added on the defensive front. They finally have a quality No. 1 edge rusher in Josh Sweat, who could receive help from 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, this year’s first-round pick, is an intriguing prospect with plenty of upside. Nolen had a few character concerns heading into the draft, but he’ll get to lean on veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson. The secondary could receive a boost from rookie cornerback Will Johnson, who surprisingly fell to the second round due to medical concerns. Safety Budda Baker remains a standout playmaker.
3. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have had a difficult offseason after parting with several key starters who helped them make the NFC title game in three consecutive seasons before missing the postseason in 2024.
However, they could quickly return to the playoffs if the veteran star players stay healthy and the past two draft classes provide positive results. Left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk all missed several games due to injuries. Even if Aiyuk needs time to regain his top form, the 49ers can lean on Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall. But San Francisco has a few concerns on the offensive line after losing guard Aaron Banks to the Green Bay Packers.
There are many new faces on the defense, but Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are still around and are working again with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Several first- and second-year players that will be asked to play significant roles for this new-look defense. San Francisco needs immediate impacts from first-round edge rusher Mykel Williams, second-round defensive tackle Alfred Collins and third-round linebacker Nick Martin. There are, however, a few proven playmakers in the secondary, including cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and safety Ji’Ayir Brown.
4. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks took a gamble swapping Geno Smith and DK Metcalf for Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. Somebody could argue that they downgraded at those positions, but the Seahawks have many intriguing pieces to make it work with the notable free-agent additions.
Darnold’s offensive line received reinforcements in the draft after the first-round selection of Grey Zabel, who can play guard and center. Zabel can’t play two positions simultaneously for a poor offensive line with multiple needs. Kupp has lost a step and has dealt with injuries since his 2021 triple crown season, but the team gained a talented pass-catching tight end after selecting Elijah Arroyo in the second round. Perhaps the running back tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet can bounce back from a somewhat disappointing ’24 season.
Seattle’s defense could make strides in Year 2 under coach Mike Macdonald. There’s plenty of talent throughout this defense, which could be better with second-round rookie safety Nick Emmanwori. But this secondary needs better performances from cornerback Riq Woolen, who has regressed since his impressive rookie season in 2022. Safety Julian Love and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were consistent playmakers last season. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is coming off one of his best seasons. Perhaps 2024 first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II makes a sizable jump in his second season.