College Football Playoff Rankings: UCLA Falls Again After Third Loss

A second-straight loss bumped the Bruins even further down in the national picture.

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season were revealed Tuesday night, and UCLA football (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) came in at No. 18. The committee moved the Bruins down two spots following their 48-45 loss to USC, one week after they were knocked out of the No. 12 position.

UCLA was ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 USA Today Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The top four remained exactly the same from last week, with Georgia staying at No. 1, Ohio State staying at No. 2, Michigan staying at No. 3 and TCU staying at No. 4. Tennessee fell from No. 5 to No. 10, removing them from the playoff picture moving forward.

USC went from No. 7 to No. 6 after handling the Bruins, cementing them as the Pac-12's lone contender for one of the four available spots. Two-loss LSU is still up there with the Trojans at No. 5, but USC would likely separate itself with a win over No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the conference, Oregon went from No. 12 to No. 9 after beating Utah, which fell from No. 10 to No. 14 with the loss. Washington went from No. 17 to No. 13, jumping UCLA after blowing out Colorado, while Oregon State went from No. 23 to No. 21 following their win over Arizona State.

The Pac-12 has six teams in the top 25, which is more than just half of the entire conference, but also more than any other conference in the country.

The full Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings are listed below:

1. Georgia (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Michigan (10-0)

4. TCU (10-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Ole Miss (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. UCF (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

