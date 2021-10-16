    • October 16, 2021
    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Washington Week 7
    Publish date:

    Gameday Hub: UCLA vs. Washington Week 7

    Everything you need to know about the Bruins' game against the Huskies, all week long.
    Author:

    With UCLA football's game against Washington coming up on Saturday, here is a rundown of all the content you need to read, watch and absorb to get you prepared for kickoff.

    SI Pac-12 Week 7 Power Rankings: UCLA Creeps Back Up Following Win

    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 7 vs. Washington

    UCLA Football Grounds and Pounds its Way Into Road Showdown Against Washington

    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Scouting Report

    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Storylines to Watch

    UCLA vs. Washington Week 7 Predictions

    Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 7

    Interviews, Videos, Transcripts

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona Film Review, New Play Calling Protection Method (10/11)

    WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Stephan Blaylock Talk Washington Prep, Final Arizona Takeaways (10/11)

    WATCH: Myles Jackson, Brittain Brown on Late Success vs. Arizona, Lessons Learned (10/12)

    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Washington's Defensive Potential, Ted Lasso Fandom (10/13)

    WATCH: Nicholas Barr-Mira Talks Weekly Pac-12 Award, Washington Conditions (10/13)

    Practice Updates

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 11

    UCLA Football Practice Report: October 13

    A Look Back

    Ground Game Lifts UCLA Football to Road Win Over Arizona

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins Pulling Away From Wildcats Late

    UCLA vs. Arizona Week 6: Postgame Takeaways

    All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 6 vs. Arizona

    Week 7 AP Poll: UCLA Doesn't Receive a Vote

    Pac-12 Week 6 Awards: Nicholas Barr-Mira Earns Special Teams Player of the Week

