Local Receiver Mekhi Fox Decommits From UCLA Football, Reopens Recruitment

The Bruins have a key commit just hours before the start of the early signing period.

Class of 2022 receiver Mekhi Fox, who had committed to UCLA football on June 26, decided to back off his decision and reopen his recruitment Tuesday night. The wideout from Pasadena (CA) is also sitting on scholarship offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.

Fox recently took a visit to Colorado State on Dec. 10.

According to reports from 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Fox was not expected to sign with UCLA when the early signing period opened Wednesday, and was instead planning to wait until February to make his next destination official. Another report from 247Sports claimed Fox had minimal communication with the Bruins' coaching staff as of late.

Just before he committed to UCLA back in June, Fox took a visit to Nevada. Jay Norvell, who was the coach for the Wolfpack at the time, has since taken the top job at Colorado State, creating a quick connection between Fox and the Rams' staff.

Fox grabbed 41 receptions for 976 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games for Pasadena this season, and he finished his high school career with 4,800 all purpose yards and 50 total touchdowns in 36 appearances.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver has experience as a ball-carrier in addition to his accolades as a pass-catcher, and he has spent time as a punt and kick returner as well.

Fox is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports and ESPN, but Rivals has him at three stars. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Fox is the No. 391 recruit in the country and No. 31 in the state. Losing Fox dings the Bruins a bit on the local recruiting trail, but they still boast five of the top 30 recruits in California without him.

Receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel recruited Fox and was in place when he committed in June, so it wasn't as if last offseason's staff change at the position played any part in his decommitment. The odds of coach Chip Kelly leaving dropped to nearly zero when Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning over the weekend, and the positions offensive coordinator Justin Frye had been linked to have filled up as well.

With Fox out of the picture, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class goes back down to 12 scholarship commits. And instead of three freshmen receivers coming in, Jadyn Marshall and Braden Pegan are the only two set to join the team next fall as of Tuesday.

Immediately taking Fox's place on the roster, however, is Duke graduate transfer Jake Bobo, who committed to the Bruins earlier Tuesday.

Receivers Kyle Philips and Chase Cota walked during the Bruins' Senior Night and could enter the NFL Draft, though, and Keontez Lewis entered the transfer portal Sunday. Bobo, Marshall and Pegan will help ease the loss of Fox, Lewis and either Philips or Cota, should they choose to leave, but the Bruins are likely going to have a whole new look in the receiver room come next fall regardless.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated