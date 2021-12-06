Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Going Bowling in San Diego, COVID Gives Men's Basketball Hiatus
    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Going Bowling in San Diego, COVID Gives Men's Basketball Hiatus

    Travis and Sam look ahead to the Holiday Bowl and discuss UCLA men's basketball's start to Pac-12 play.
    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    Travis and Sam look ahead to the Holiday Bowl and discuss UCLA men's basketball's start to Pac-12 play.

    Co-hosts Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down the news that UCLA football is heading down to San Diego to play NC State in the Holiday Bowl, while also going over UCLA men's basketball's win against Colorado, their win by forfeit versus Washington, the Chip Kelly to Oregon rumors, the transfer portal, Spencer Rattler and UCLA women's basketball's dominant victory.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

