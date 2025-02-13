REPORT: Bruins Football Projected for Another Down Year
The UCLA Bruins are seeking a bounce-back season after a down year in 2024 with prior experience in the Big Ten that should help them in the future. One college football analyst projects the Bruins to finish exactly where they were a season ago, showing little signs of growth from a year ago.
247Sports' Brad Crawford projects the Bruins to have an identical season from last year, ending with the same record from a season ago, both overall and in-conference. He has them finish 5-7 and 3-6 in the Big Ten in head coach DeShaun Foster's second season as head coach.
"Utah (Loss), at UNLV (Loss), New Mexico (Win), at Northwestern (Loss), Penn State (Loss), at Michigan State (Win), Maryland (Win), at Indiana (Loss), Nebraska (Win), at Ohio State (Loss), Washington (Loss), at USC (Loss)," Crawford wrote. "Early projection: 5-7, 3-6."
There are a few notable wins on the schedule, but a few letdown spots as well. Crawford has the Bruins beating Michigan State on the road and Maryland at home which would be a pair of quality wins. He also has the Bruins denying revenge from Nebraska after UCLA upset them on the road last year.
UCLA is entering its second year inside arguably the best conference in college football. They will have to compete against powerhouse teams such as Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana. Expecting those to be massive underdog spots, the Bruins must pick up early wins in the non-conference.
Crawford has the Bruins starting the season 1-4 for the second-straight season, including losses to both Utah and UNLV to start the season. There will be a big emphasis on winning against teams outside of the Big Ten to heighten their chances at a bowl game and being competitive in conference play.
Much like last year, the final few games of the regular season will determine their chances at bowl eligibility. Crawford has the Bruins falling to both Washington and bitter rival, USC, to close out the year. They are projected to miss a bowl game for the second consecutive season.
With so much new talent coming in and UCLA being rated as one of the better transfer portal recruiting teams in the country, this group could surprise some people. Projected starting quarterback and transfer Joey Aguilar may be the answer to break the Bruins out of this losing funk.
