UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Game Day Cleanup, Recent Penalty Problems
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) dropped their first conference game in a month after losing to the Washington Huskies (6-5) on the road on Friday night. There were several issues that arose for the Bruins on both sides of the football and the lack of execution in the second half was the difference in the game.
Our latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast breaks down the Bruins' loss to the Huskies on Friday night, snapping their three-game winning streak. Their penalty issues have continued through the past several games and have hurt this team's ability to maximize success.
The Bruins committed nine penalties for a total of 47 yards, with multiple costly false start flags and a pivotal roughing-the-passer that stole an interception away from the Bruins' defense. As a team, the Bruins have committed nine or more penalties in each of their last five games.
There is an elevated sense of urgency for this team going forward as they will need to win their final two games of the season to become bowl-eligible. They will battle USC (5-5) next week and then Fresno State (5-5) to finish out the regular season.
The fact that the Bruins even have a chance to play some extra football during the holidays is very impressive considering their 1-5 start. They have made immense strides all season long and they will need to play their best football at the end of the year to reach a bowl game for back-to-back years.
