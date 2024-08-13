UCLA Football: Bruins DC Reveals Steep Differences Between Pac-12 and Big Ten Conferences
UCLA football is in the midst of a major transition as they enter the Big Ten conference. The Bruins will now have different opponents, increased travel, and play in a much larger conference as they join the Big Ten alongside USC, Washington, and Oregon.
An underrated difference in the Big Ten is the style of play between the Big Ten and the Pac-12, which UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe noted while speaking with the Big Ten Network on Monday.
"Even when I was a player at the University of Washington, the Big Ten was known for powerhouse football. For us, you had to get them out of running the ball to put them in your road. In the Pac-12, it's quarterback-driven, so it's all about coverages, disguises, and how much pressure you can put on the quarterback.
It will be a push and pull from two different conferences coming together, one will have to build the physicality part, and I believe on the Big Ten side is trying to figure out the spread offenses and things of that nature."
These differences were not just evident during Malloe's playing days, but last season in particular. The Pac-12 was dominated by quarterback play, with Oregon's Bo Nix, USC's Caleb Williams, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. all earning Heisman buzz at some point during the season while they lit up opposing defenses.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten Championship Game featured two teams known for their tough defenses in Michigan and Iowa. Michigan went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game behind the No. 1 ranked defense in college football and running back Blake Corum, who rushed for 27 touchdowns in 2023.
Ironically, last season's Bruins were well suited for the Big Ten's more physical style of play. UCLA's defense largely carried the team, finishing No. 10 in the nation behind defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn and a physical pass rush that ranked fifth in sacks. While Lynn departed for USC, Malloe plans to bring a similar defense.
Additionally, UCLA's offense runs through their rushing game, which was their best weapon in 2023. With former running backs and running backs coaches DeShaun Foster and Eric Bieniemy now the team's head coach and offensive coordinator, it would be unsurprising to see UCLA once again rely on their run game or at the least hold a balanced offense.