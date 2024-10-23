UCLA Football: Ethan Garbers' Touchdown Run Against Rutgers Set Two Records
The UCLA Bruins have officially claimed their first Big Ten Conference win in the history of the program.
In UCLA's first-ever game against Rutgers, the Bruins came out on top 35-32. While the score seemed close, UCLA held onto the lead for the vast majority of the game.
"I'm just fired up for the way this team played, you know?" UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster said, per UCLA Athletics. "We were up more than what the score shows, but the team kept fighting and I'm just glad we kept executing in the fourth quarter and pull the victory out."
The game against Rutgers didn't just mark a victory for the Bruins. It also marked history for quarterback Ethan Garbers.
In the second quarter, after already recording a touchdown pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Logan Loya earlier in the game, Garbers rushed 49 yards for a touchdown of his own.
This was not only the longest rushing touchdown of the senior quarterback's career, but also the longest run of the season and the second-longest by a UCLA quarterback in the last 10 years.
Overall, Garbers had the best statistical game of his career, recording 32 completions for 383 passing yards and four touchdowns. This includes a 67-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Jones, the longest of Garbers' career.
This marks the first time a UCLA quarterback has passed for more than 350 yards since Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 364 yards against USC in 2020.
"My players are resilient and they continue to show that each game," Foster said. "Ethan (Garbers) came out and played a really well game. I think these are all career highs for him: completions, attempts, touchdowns, and yards. So that was really huge."
All of this led to Garbers being named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time in his career.
Garbers earned the starting quarterback spot after leading UCLA to a win in the second half of the LA Bowl against Boise State. In a single half, Garbers recorded nine completions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards on three attempts.
Another standout performance for Garbers was when he led the Bruins to a 38-20 victory over USC last season, recording 18 completions for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
UCLA's next game has the Bruins heading to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Nov. 2.
