UCLA Football: Nebraska Defense 'Excited To Compete' With Bruins
Despite experiencing a bye week, the UCLA Bruins are still riding the high of their first official victory in the Big Ten Conference, defeating Rutgers 35-32.
Now, they are looking to ride that momentum into another victory against Nebraska. Despite experiencing two losses in a row, the Cornhuskers remain the favorites in the upcoming game on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m. PT.
While UCLA has largely been viewed in a negative light, the Nebraska defense has surprisingly given the Bruins a lot of credit and appears excited to face off against the Blue and Gold.
“They are a fundamentally sound team," Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright said, per Evan Bredeson of CornhuskersWire. "They have a good quarterback and receivers. The running backs should be a great test for us. I’m excited to compete against them. I’ve grown up playing against a lot of the team. It’s a good test for our team.”
Defensive lineman Ty Robinson shared Wright's enthusiasm, complimenting the Bruins' offensive talents.
“The Pac-12 is good football," Robinson said. "When I would break it down in high school, they were more of a passing league. Their offense, they have good running backs, good tight ends, they have a good front.
"Their QBs are both mobile and can throw the ball, as well, they have great vision. I’m excited to go more in-depth. This morning we got to learn some of their tendencies and start to go into depth about them. That’s what today will be about, to learn a little bit more.”
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers enters this game after playing the best game of his NCAA career. He completed 32 passes for 383 yard and four touchdowns and rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.
The Bruins' defense was equally complimentary of Nebraska, with linebacker Carson Schwesinger having equal compliments for quarterback Dylan Raiola.
“I know their quarterback is a relatively big deal just because, you know, young freshman quarterback. And he can make plays with his legs, make plays with his arm,” Schwesinger said. “But, yeah, we’re expecting a physical team and we’ve got to come out and play physical as well.”
Based on what the players are saying, UCLA vs. Nebraska is going to be a highly physical game that could be one of the highlights of the Big Ten Conference this week.
