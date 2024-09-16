Chargers Receive Heavy Praise For Hallmark Jim Harbaugh Performance vs Carolina
The Los Angeles Chargers come away from Week 2 with a 2-0 record after a dominant win over the lowly Carolina Panthers. The Charges dominated the game from start to finish and came away with a 26-3 win.
The Chargers' defense shined against the Panthers team, who have two wins in their last 19 games. Still, the Chargers took advantage of the team in front of them and looked great in the process.
Although the Chargers received a favorable start to their season, this team feels different, and it's all thanks to head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has been a difference-maker in the Chargers organization. This team feels new and fresh and has a renewed sense of hope. Under Harbaugh, this team will be a force to be reckoned with, and this is just the start of potentially something special.
The Chargers look great to start the season, especially in their Week 2 win. Because of that, CBS Sports John Breech gave them an 'A' letter grade for the week.
"For the second straight week, the Chargers rushing attack steamrolled its opponent, and for the second straight week, that led to a Los Angeles win," wrote Breech. "The Chargers totaled 219 yards on the ground, and most of that came from J.K. Dobbins, who carried the ball 17 times for 131 yards. With his performance, Dobbins became the Chargers running back since 2006 to open rush for at least 100 yards in each of the first two games of the season. Defensively, the Chargers shut down an overmatched Panthers offense that might be the worst in the NFL. The Chargers new recipe for success -- run the ball and play defense -- is a Jim Harbaugh hallmark that has the L.A. off to its first 2-0 start in 12 years."
The Chargers could do no wrong, especially on the ground. First-year Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins was spectacular for the second consecutive week. Dobbins led the way with 131 rushing yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Dobbins has tallied 31 touches, 270 total yards, and two touchdowns through the season's first two games. The Chargers' run game is finally flourishing after years of the team wanting to adopt this style of football.
The Chargers looked great, but now the real challenge will come against the defensive-minded team in the Pittsburgh Steelers. L.A. will have their first challenge of the season this upcoming Sunday, and we'll see how they respond.
