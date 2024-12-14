UCLA 'Interested' in MAC Freshman of the Year
The quarterback position is easily UCLA's most prominent area of need.
UCLA needs a starting quarterback for next season, and it's clear the Bruins are looking to find one in the transfer portal.
UCLA is already in the running for Cal transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who, according to 247Sports' UCLA site, BruinReportOnline.com, is visiting Westwood this weekend.
The site has also reported that UCLA "is interested" in Ball State quarterback Kadin Semonza. Semonza was the Mid-America Conference (MAC) Freshman of the Year. He led the league in passing yards (2,904), passing touchdowns (25), passing completions (275) and passing attempts (427).
Semonza redshirted his first season with the Cardinals after appearing in just four games.
The former three-star class of 2023 recruit from Mission Viejo, California played at Mission Viejo High School.
Semonza entered the portal this week, making the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the following message:
"First and foremost I'd like to give thanks to God for putting me in the position I am today.
"Ball State has been my home for 2 years now and I am forever grateful for the time I have spent there. I'd like to thank my coaches, teammates, and the Cardinal fans for the unwavering support over these last 2 years.
"Thank you to Coach Neu, Elliot, Lynch, and the rest of the coaching staff for providing me with an opportunity to play in the Cardinal and White.
"With that being said, I have officially entered my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining."
UCLA is losing Ethan Garbers, and its previously expected starting quarterback for next season, Justyn Martin, entered the portal. As of now, the Bruins are without a QB1, and their activity in the portal will be vital to their search for one.
"I got to get a quarterback in here," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day, "and I feel comfortable that I will be able to do that."
The winter edition of the transfer portal opened on Monday and will close on Dec. 28. The spring edition will open in April.
