UCLA to Host Former All-Big Sky RB
UCLA has some ground to make up -- on the ground.
Bruins running backs T.J. Harden, Deshun Murrell and Isaiah Carlson also announced their intentions to enter to the transfer portal last week.
Should all three of them decide to move on from UCLA, the Bruins will be left without their starting back, Harden, and will have little depth in the running back department.
This means finding running back talent in the portal will be crucial for UCLA's football program, and it is already making an effort to do so.
Utah running back transfer Anthony Woods recently revealed on his Instagram story a picture of his UCLA official visit pass. 247Sports' BruinReportOnline confirmed the visit, reporting that Woods will visit UCLA this coming weekend.
Woods transferred to Utah from Idaho last offseaosn but did not play this year due to injury.
In his two seasons with Idaho (2022 and 2023), Woods totaled 2,027 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in 24 games. In 2023, he led the Vandals with 1,155 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns.
Woods was named to the 2023 All-Big Sky First Team for his efforts that year.
Woods was a three-star recruit, per 247Sports, in the class of 2022.
UCLA did gain a great prospect in four-star running back Karson Cox, a class of 2025 recruit whom the Bruins signed on National Signing Day last week.
"Having the No. 1 back in California, that's a big get for us," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster when he addressed the media that day. "We wanted to make sure we held onto this kid. He's somebody that's true to his word and he's been rocking with us for a long time, so I commend him for being that type of player and that type of kid."
While UCLA could end up suffering from losses to the portal this month, Foster knows it can also be an advantage.
"We'll be able to reload," Foster said. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
