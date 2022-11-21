Skip to main content

WATCH: Raiqwon O'Neal on UCLA-USC Rivalry, Protecting the Quarterback

O'Neal took responsibility for Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting roughed up Saturday against the Trojans.
UCLA football left tackle Raiqwon O'Neal spoke with reporters following Monday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. O'Neal talked about his first impressions of the atmosphere at the Bruins' game against the Trojans on Saturday, the responsibility of the offensive line in keeping quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson level-headed, his thoughts on West Coast football, how he is working to improve every day, what he has learned about Cal in the film room and what his plans are for Thanksgiving.

