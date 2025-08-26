To Kick Off a Championship : Game Three VS New Mexico
After adding Star QB Nico Iamaleava, having an amazing recruiting class, and keeping a good coach with the team in DeShaun Foster, the UCLA Bruins are hopeful for a shot at a coveted National Championship trophy.
The path to victory is game by game, week by week, and in 2025, their final game before conference play is against the New Mexico Lobos. What can be expected, what projects victory, and what could pose a challenge?
Expectations
- Hopefully, after becoming 2-0 from a win against the UNLV Rebels, the Bruins should have all of the momentum they need to keep up the pace against the Lobos.
- Considered the least important game of the year, Head Coach DeShaun Foster must keep his team on high alert because the Lobos are nothing to be troubled with, and if underestimated, the Bruins could potentially start the season 0-3.
- The Lobos are not often considered to be able to win the match; however, because of their new head coach, Jason Eck, they are a threat.
- Eck turned the heavily loss-filled Idaho Vandals and turned them around to be contenders with 26 wins in three seasons.
- Having had an amazing recruiting class, the Lobos have the potential to be deadly; however, if the Bruins keep their guard up, they should be able to come out on top in game three.
Upsides and Advantages
- Star Transfer QB Nico Iamaleava will have had multiple weeks of in-game practice with his team, and should be comfortable with his new teammates and vice versa.
- Aside from Iamaleava, the Bruins have two contending Doak Walker Award running backs on their team ready to show out for a shot at the coveted award.
- The Bruins will also be playing at home, and with travel being coined as one of the biggest tests facing UCLA, they will have a breath of fresh air and home crowd advantage before diving into the fire of the BIG10 conference games.
Challenges
- The Lobos are a boom or bust team, and if they prove to be explosive and powerful in their first two games of their 2025 season, the Bruins will have a really tough game on their hands.
- As stated previously, Eck is an amazing coach, and he will have his team prepared more than most for a BIG10 match-up to prove to the world that his team is an underdog, but an underdog that can win.
Overall, the Bruins should still have a win against New Mexico, but they are not a team to be underestimated. As long as Foster keeps his team's guard up, the Bruins should be able to stay on track for a potential shocking playoff appearance and possibly a championship.
