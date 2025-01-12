Analyst Sounds Off on UCLA's Cronin's Comments After Loss to Michigan
Things haven't been good lately for UCLA coach Mick Cronin.
The Bruins head coach saw his team drop two more games after its loss to Nebraska, and his postgame comments following his team's loss to Michigan on Tuesday certainly haven't helped the negative perception surrounding his struggling squad right now.
On top of that, Cronin has had to worry about his home amidst the wildfires that have struck the Los Angeles area.
Cronin's critical postgame claims are still following the sixth-year UCLA coach, as they have put a negative spotlight on him as a leader.
During Saturday's College GameDay, college basketball analyst Jay Bilas gave his own take on Cronin's comments from Tuesday, and he was not in favor.
"[I] didn't care for what Mick had to say after the loss to Michigan," Bilas said. "Coaches like to talk about accountability a lot, and rightfully so. I mean, accountability is important in everything, but I don't think that's what accountability really looks like. That, to me, looked simply like blame. And it was -- I heard a lot of 'I,' 'I'm doing this,' and 'I'm doing that,' 'Nobody else is doing it.' And one, I don't think that's true, but that's for him to decide, not me, but I didn't care for it. And oftentimes, when I hear something like that, and it's not often, I think about what Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers says. And he says he loves coaches that resist the responsibility of coaching because they're easy to beat. And when you talk negatively about your players, what you're really doing is seeking comfort because your teaching is struggling. And Mick Cronin recruited all those players, he brought them in, and he hired all those coaches.
"And I get it, coaches like to think they're more passionate and they're tougher than their players, but I happen to think this is true: Mick Cronin is not tougher than his players. When he was playing, he would not have gotten one loose ball, one rebound against the guys he's got now; that would not happen. I don't believe any of that, and I don't think it's productive, but if he had said the same thing in the confines of the locker room to his players, that's fine. When you do that publicly, I don't care for it. Maybe his players do, maybe they'll respond positively to it. I just don't I don't think it's the right thing to do, but that's his decision, not mine. I'm just saying what I think of it."
