Mara Continues to Thrive for Bruins Down Stretch
The UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6) received another strong performance from sophomore center Aday Mara, who has continued to be an integral piece of this team in the second half of the season. He nearly posted his second double-double of the season in Sunday's win over Ohio State (15-13, 7-10).
In 20 minutes of action, Mara finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, adding two blocks and a steal. It marks the sixth time this year that the 7-3 center has scored in double figures and blown past his rebound average of 3.8 boards per game.
Following the win, Bruins coach Mick Cronin sounded off on Mara's production outside of just scoring the basketball. It may not have been his best shooting game, but with Mara's confidence rising, he can impact the game in multiple different areas.
"I thought Aday's energy really picked up and changed the game," Cronin said. "He's only 3-8 from the field, 4-7 (FT), but his rebounding, I thought, really changed some things. His offensive rebounding got us some extra ones; we had 15 offensive rebounds, which was huge for us."
As the season has progressed, Mara's success has only gone up. He has taken a giant leap forward in his second collegiate season. Cronin commented on what he has noticed this year from one of his younger players and the growth that is being had during the turning point of Mara's career.
"The stronger he has gotten, physically, and it's really not upper body for him, it's lower body, so he can have a base," Cronin said. "When you're as tall as him, everybody's trying to chop you down and push you and knock you off balance, so he's still working on getting his base. The second thing is against contact, so then he can hold his ground and his size becomes a factor, whether it's scoring, especially rebounding, and block shots ... I give Aday all the credit; I thought he changed us. He definitely infused us with energy, and the crowd loves him, so that helps."
Much like Mara did in the second half against the Buckeyes, he could take over an NCAA Tournament game in a tight contest down the stretch. His size, physicality and risen confidence will propel him to become a game-changer when the Bruins' season is on the line.
