Should UCLA Explore Playing Preseason Basketball Games?
The world of college athletics is a revolving door of evolution and confusion. For every step, there are three missteps, and for a program like UCLA, considering its legacy and branding in basketball, they must operate with lethal efficiency.
However, they cannot be patient or on the backfoot as they'll miss massive opportunities for player development and financial gain.
Las Vegas sports reporter Tony Cordasco posed a question regarding his local UNLV Rebels that could lead to an opportunity for the Bruins.
"I also said UNLV men's basketball should play two strong opponents in the preseason now that the NCAA allows it. Bring in UCLA, Arizona, etc.," Cordasco wrote. "Especially with a new Rebel team, get in exhibition games vs strong opponents and split the gate."
It's an interesting question, and I agree with Cordasco. If UCLA wants to find success in basketball, especially having deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, they need to find ways to get battle-tested early.
In fact, I propose having a four-team invitational exhibition where UCLA plays against three teams in scrimmage games in Las Vegas. UCLA, Arizona and several other schools are within driving distance of Las Vegas, the city has more than enough accommodations for those teams, holding several exhibitions in one place gets the most out of the limited time these programs have and if it does gain popularity, the event could be used to honor the great players, coaches, and teams produced by participating programs.
Iron sharpens iron. It would kickstart the Bruins' season, but getting the rust off of them early, it would allow Mick Cronin to practice plays and matchups without the fear of it leading to a loss, and it would have a massive impact on the players' school schedules.
The Bruins wouldn't have to travel every year either. They could host an event. USC, San Diego State, UNLV, Fresno State plus programs in bordering states could easily make their way to Westwood.
It's hard to fix flaws in the middle of the season, so finding them and addressing them early is the way to go. Especially when it comes to incorporating transfer players into the team's offensive and defensive schemes.
I back this plan all the way, and the Bruins should seriously consider holding these exhibitions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.