UCLA Faces Hard Truths After Costly Collapse
After UCLA let a 17-point first-half lead slip away in a shocking 64-61 loss to Minnesota, the Bruins were left searching for answers. While Coach Mick Cronin didn’t hold back in his criticism, the players also took accountability, acknowledging their defensive lapses and missed opportunities.
Senior guard Kobe Johnson, one of UCLA’s key contributors on both ends of the floor, expressed frustration over the team’s performance and the lack of execution that led to the loss. He emphasized that the Bruins must sharpen their mentality moving forward.
“We weren’t the same team that we were today," Johnson said. "I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what was in our systems, but we have to be better than we were today. All we can do right now is get better for the next game, get better for Ohio State, but this game shows us that we’re beatable. Any team can beat us in this league. We have to come out and be prepared from here on out.”
That sense of urgency carried over into the postgame locker room discussion, where the message was clear: defensive breakdowns cost the Bruins.
“We’ve just got to be better,” Johnson said. “We played terrible on defense, gave up way more baskets than we should have by not being in the right spots on defense. We've got to be better at following the game plan.”
Johnson stressed the importance of consistency on defense, pointing out how the Bruins failed to generate key stops.
“We have to know that we can score whatever we want, but we have to be able to play defense at the same time,” he said. “We can’t keep going back and forth and playing horse with the other team. We need to put together a bunch of stops and be able to build the lead.”
That inability to generate defensive stops became glaring in the second half, as Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia torched the Bruins for 27 of his 32 points.
“We stopped following the scouting report on him,” Johnson said. “I thought we followed the scouting report pretty well in the first half, but in the second half, we let him get comfortable and do whatever he wanted. ... He showed us what he can do.”
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau, who played a key role in UCLA’s frontcourt, took responsibility for the team’s struggles at the free-throw line and their inability to maintain their lead. He acknowledged that missed opportunities played a crucial part in the loss.
“No, that’s on the individual,” Bilodeau said. “I have to take accountability on that, I can’t miss free throws like that. I just have to be better.”
Beyond the free throws, Bilodeau echoed the disappointment in letting the lead vanish.
“There’s not much to say -- it’s unacceptable,” he said. “But there’s nothing we can do about it now. ... We just have to focus on the next one.”
The Bruins (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) now turn their focus to Ohio State, a must-win game as they try to regain momentum heading into March. With the loss to Minnesota serving as a wake-up call, the players know adjustments are necessary to avoid another late-game collapse.
