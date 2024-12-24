Bruins Star Expresses Frustrations After Loss
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (10-2) failed to hang on to a double-digit lead in the second half of their 76-74 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-6) last Saturday afternoon, even with a season-high scoring performance from transfer junior forward Tyler Bilodeau.
The former Oregon State Beaver posted 26 points against the Tar Heels but found himself in foul trouble down the stretch, which kept him off the floor. The Tar Heels would close the 16-point gap and find the win. Bilodeau spoke to the media postgame, addressing his frustrations with the foul trouble.
"It's tough, I got to be smarter," Bilodeau said. "Can't reach in on those or take silly fouls because it hurts the team, so that's on me. It's always frustrating because I want to be in the game and help my teammates out."
Besides not having BIlodeau on the floor, the Bruins struggled heavily at the free throw line, leaving a great deal of points off the scoreboard. They were 13-of-22 from the charity stripe with multiple missed front ends of a one-and-one. 10-12 points were missed out on by the Bruins down the stretch.
The Bruins also turned the ball over 15 times with several of the giveaways coming in the final minutes and allowing the Tar Heels to come back. Bilodeau is a leader on this team and took the blame, referencing his four missed free throws in the second half and coming up just a bit short.
"I mean, yeah, there's a lot of factors that go into it, but I think missed free throws definitely, and that's on me," Bilodeau said. "I can't miss four free throws down the stretch there. [It] was a big part and then turnovers too, we got to be better taking care of the ball."
The Bruins will take the week to enjoy the holidays while preparing for a bounce-back spot against No. 14 Gonzaga. Bilodeau has been the top scorer for this team all season long and will be hungry to finish that contest with a statement win to get them back on track.
