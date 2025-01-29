UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Bruins Outlast Trojans
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine covers UCLA’s thrilling 82-76 victory over crosstown rival USC on Monday night. It wasn’t just another win — it was a statement of grit, depth, and teamwork.
In a game that showcased breakout performances and late-game heroics, the Bruins relied on their resilience to overcome the absence of their leading scorer, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau.
Coach Mick Cronin set the tone with his postgame comments, emphasizing the significance of winning under challenging circumstances.
“Any win is a great win. Period, end of story,” he said. “We just won two in a row on the road without our leading scorer.”
Cronin highlighted the importance of depth, noting contributions from players like sophomore center Aday Mara, who recorded his first career double-double, and junior guard Skyy Clark, who brought athleticism and toughness to the backcourt.
“Skyy’s tough,” Cronin said. “He’s a great athlete, and he’s brought something to our program that we didn’t have last year.”
You can watch the episode below:
Cronin also didn’t shy away from addressing the challenges the team faced late in the game, including junior guard Dylan Andrews’ cramps and the team’s struggles to hold a 12-point lead.
“Eric played too many minutes with Tyler out, and Dylan wasn’t where he was supposed to be because of the cramping,” Cronin said. “But in the end, we staved it off and found a way to win.”
Sophomore guard Sebastain Mack attributed the win to the team’s toughness and composure under pressure.
“Coach is really big on us being tough,” he said. “He always says, ‘You can’t hang your head. It’s a game of runs.’ I feel like our confidence and our toughness helped us escape with a win.”
The win wasn’t just about individual moments — it was about collective effort. Mara dominated in the paint with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Andrews controlled the tempo with six assists despite battling cramps late in the game.
“These kids are fighting their hearts out to win games, and that’s what wins games — performance and toughness,” Cronin said.
With four straight wins, the Bruins are gaining momentum heading into their next game against No. 16 Oregon at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are proving they’re built to win, no matter the challenge.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.