Can Bruins Find Answer to End Wisconsin's Winning Ways?
The UCLA Bruins found a way to end their four-game skid with a victory over Iowa by the final score of 94-70. While that victory must have felt nice, there is still work to be done as the Bruins host No.18 Wisconsin Badgers, who are riding one impressive winning streak.
The Badgers have been cruising with a seven-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 over their last ten. Over the winning streak, Wisconsin has held its opponents to 67.3 points on average, while scoring 83.4 on average themselves.
Lucky for UCLA, the Bruins have played well on defense this season. Sitting in first among the rest of the Big Ten Conference in average points allowed per game (63.7), the Bruins have allowed fewer points all season than Wisconsin has over its winning streak.
Over UCLA's last five games, the college basketball gods have not been on its side. With the Bruins dropping four of their last five, they will look to put together some answers on both offense and defense to stop Wisconsin in its tracks.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. and junior forward Tyler Bilodeau have been leading the way for the Bruins on offense. Dailey sits just behind Bilodeau in average points dropped per game, as Bilodeau has not seen his name in any other position on that list since joining the Bruins.
Between the two, they dropped 41 of UCLA's 94 points, giving them their best offensive performance that either of them has seen in a long time. A lingering facial injury for Dailey seemed to bother him upon return, but looking at the game against Iowa, that narrative quickly ended.
For the Bruins, they must keep the game close if they want to find a way to beat the Badgers. In the first half on their winning ways, Wisconsin has averaged 41.7 points and has not trailed its opponents in any of the seven games.
For UCLA, a recent trend has continued for the team, as it starts off the game strong but falls apart in the second half. That cannot happen if the Bruins want to push their winning ways to two straight while ending Wisconsin's seven.
