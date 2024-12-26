Former Bruin Receiving Big Time Minutes For Miami Heat
Former UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. is having an impressive start to his second season in the NBA with the Miami Heat, where he was drafted 18th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. As his career grows, his time on the floor does as well, currently playing big minutes for a stories franchise.
Jaquez is averaging 21.1 minutes per game and 8.3 points per game off the bench. He has filled the role as one of the first guys off the bench to come in and make an impact. The Heat are currently 14-13 and the sixth seen in the Eastern Conference, hoping to make the playoffs once again.
After a four-year career with the Bruins from 2019 to 2023 where he helped lead the Bruins to a Final Four appearance and helped them to a PAC 12 regular season title in his senior season. He averaged 13.4 points per game in his career with an impressive 47.5% field goal percentage.
The Camarillo, Calif. native surpassed 1,000 career professional points during this season and has been a pleasant surprise in the league. At 6-6, 225 pounds, Jaquez has the size and capability to become a major threat for opposing teams. He is heading in the right direction with more action.
After his time in Westwood, many wondered what time of production Jaquez would have at the big league level or any at all. He has proven the doubters wrong tenfold, settling in as a guy who looks to have a bright future ahead with a few championships mixed in as well.
A good amount of credit can go to Bruins head coach Mick Cronin who coached Jaquez for his entire collegiate career. He helped develop the young athlete early in his career, and by the time it was time for him to leave, Jaquez was already NBA-ready because of the coaching he received.
The Heat will likely snag one of the eight spots in the playoffs this year and Jaquez will be tasked with a larger role than last year, featuring the ball in his hands much more. He has provided a much-needed spark off the bench with a season-high 19 points in the early going of the season.
