How Far UCLA Dropped After Loss to Nebraska
UCLA men's basketball has suffered the consequences of its loss to Nebraska.
The Bruins have dropped from No. 15 to No. 22 in this week's Associated Press Top 25, which was revealed Monday. They also dropped from No. 18 to No. 21 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.
UCLA went into Saturday's loss looking like the best team in the Big Ten after taking down Gonzaga in its previous outing. But the Bruins were blindsided on Saturday and would be held to just 58 points by the Cornhuskers.
“They [Nebraska] do a good job, but I’ve got to be honest, we missed a bunch of open shots," said UCLA coach Mick Cronin when he addressed the media after the game. "They try to take the paint away, and when they know you can’t make a shot, they pack it even tighter. The floor gets real small and easier to defend when you can’t make a shot. But they did a good job.”
The shooting woes from deep were rather surprising, considering the Bruins' success from beyond the arc last month.
“We shot 42% from 3 as a team in December, today we shot 14%," Cronin said. "There are some things defensively that I’m upset with. Offensively, the turnovers were the problem. When you shoot it that poor, the only chance you have is to not turn it over.”
In fairness, UCLA did not have Eric Dailey Jr., one of its top two players, but Cronin, of course, dismissed any excuses.
“We were missing Eric, but I don’t like that stuff," he said. "It’s still 5-on-5. It’s not hockey, it’s not a power play. We’ve got guys on scholarship that can’t go 4-for-28. That’s pretty much the game.”
The loss was UCLA's first in Big Ten play, which puts it at 2-1 through its first three conference games.
Below is this week's AP Top 25:
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Kentucky
7. Marquette
8. Florida
9. UConn
10. Texas A&M
11. Kansas
12. Houston
13. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Michigan State
17. Oklahoma
18. Gonzaga
19. Memphis
20. Purdue
21. West Virginia
22. UCLA
23. Ole Miss
24. Michigan
25. Utah State
