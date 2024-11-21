Stars of the Game For UCLA in Win Over Idaho State
UCLA extended its win streak to three games with its win over Idaho State on Wednesday, one that it controlled nearly all the way through, having trailed for just 31 seconds.
There are plenty of flowers to go around for this game. Let's take a look at the Bruins who stood out the most in this latest UCLA victory.
G Sebastian Mack
Mack posted a game-high 21 points, and he did so off the bench. He also added two assists and a steal.
The majority of Mack's points came from the charity stripe, where he excelled with nearly perfect efficiency, going 15-of-16. He also made two field goals.
“He [Mack] got 16 free throws," said Bruins coach Mick Cronin after the game. "I think some of that was his teammates made some shots, which helped. He’s really improving in his pace and his decision-making. I told him at halftime, ‘I think they’re really going to pack the paint on you in the second half,’ and as soon as I go to say it to him, he says, ‘I know what’s coming.' He’s a sophomore, he’s getting better. He’s shooting at a high percent; I’ve always loved his toughness. He’s a bright spot for us."
F Tyler Bilodeau
Bilodeau continued his dominance, scoring 20 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists.
The most impressive part of Bilodeau's outing was his production from deep, as the transfer went a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. He played a game-high 30 minutes in the win.
G Eric Dailey Jr.
Dailey continues to be reliable game in and game out, this time having scored 16 points while leading the game in rebounds with seven.
The sophomore wing went 7-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-3 from deep. He also added a steal.
G Skyy Clark
Clark wasn't as effective in the scoring column, having finished with just 3 points, but he made his mark in other areas. He was a defensive menace in Wednesday's win, stealing the ball three times. Hee posted two rebounds and two assists as well.
Clark went 1-of-4 from the field, but he was able to have an impact in other ways, a testament to his versatility and adaptiveness.
G Kobe Johnson
Johnson registered 7 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist in the victory. He made one of the Bruins' nine triples on the night and was 3-of-5 overall.
